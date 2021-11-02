CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Elite uncommitted defender making his way to Tuscaloosa this weekend

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Alabama-LSU game is always one of the biggest games...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

DL Isaiah Hastings commits to Alabama

Palm Harbor (Fla.) Clearwater Academy International senior defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings moved to the United States from Toronto, Canada ahead of his senior year to ‘play at the highest level.’. On Tuesday, the 75th overall player in the On300 rankings announced his commitment to Alabama, the defending college football national...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Alabama four-star defensive back enters the NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, Alabama has lost a defensive back to the transfer portal. Cornerback Marcus Banks has entered the transfer portal. Banks is a junior out of Houston, TX, and was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class. Over his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, he saw action in 15 games, mostly on special teams.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
On3.com

Alabama’s biggest needs remaining in the 2022 class

Alabama sits atop the 2022 On3 Consensus Football Team Recruiting Rankings with 18 commitments. The Crimson Tide has four five-star and 14 four-star pledges, for an average rating of 93.13. It will be a battle until National Singing Day to ward off programs like Georgia and Texas A&M from the No. 1 spots (both teams ranks 2 and 3, respectively), but with the Tide’s remaining targets, UA will have an opportunity to bolster its standing.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Top 25 Basketball Recruits in the 2022 On3 Consensus

The more things change, the more they stay the same: Kentucky and Duke are again dominating with the top basketball recruits in the 2022 class. Combined, the Blue Devils and Wildcats have seven of the top 16 players in the cycle pledged. If you add in fellow blue blood, UCLA, nine of 16 are committed to three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Key recruiting battles that will determine top 10 classes

With the early signing period opening up in just 36 days, recruiters are doing everything they can to win fights for top uncommitted prospects on their recruiting board. There’s a group of elite recruits that will go a long way toward shaping what the 2022 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking looks like. On3 breaks down the key recruiting battles that will determine the top 10 recruiting classes when signing day arrives.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Alabama Lsu
On3.com

Ed Orgeron reveals LSU quarterback plan vs. Arkansas

With his future at LSU already decided, head coach Ed Orgeron has been coaching the Tigers like a man with nothing to lose. But just because his fate is already known does not mean that he has given up on developing the talent in the LSU locker room. Heading into...
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Najee Harris immediately refutes claim about time at Alabama

Najee Harris’ journey from homelessness to the NFL is one of the coolest stories in the sport. But the Pittsburgh Steelers running back tweeted ESPN got something wrong as it told the story during Monday Night Football this week. In the first quarter, play-by-play announcer Steve Levy talked about how...
NFL
On3.com

KSR Football Podcast: Enduring Another Tennessee Loss

Kentucky football fans are resilient. No matter how many times the BBN watches a loss to Tennessee, UK fans are back, ready to support the Wildcats. It’s not easy, but somebody has to do it. Today the KSR Football Podcast discusses the latest loss in the rivalry and looks ahead to Vanderbilt. Highlights:
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Najee Harris finds hole in Chicago defense for touchdown

Steelers running back Najee Harris burst through the Bears defense for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter Monday. It was the fourth rushing score of the season and sixth total for the rookie. It was the first touchdown of the game for either team, allowing Pittsburgh to take an...
NFL
On3.com

Walter Nolen wants fellow 5-star Shemar Stewart to join him at Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been on a recruiting tear the last few days, and Walter Nolen wants to keep it rolling. The five-star defensive lineman started the movement Saturday afternoon when he committed to the Aggies before their game against Auburn. Now he wants fellow five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart to join him next year in College Station, Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

"Matchup nightmare" Tanner Lemaster loved trip to Kentucky

There aren’t many people in high school football who make Kiyaunta Goodwin look like a normal-sized person, but Tanner Lemaster is one of the few. Lemaster is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound class of 2023 tight end out of Washington High School (OH). He was in Lexington over the weekend for an unofficial visit, chalking it up with recruits like Goodwin while soaking in a perfect day to play some football. While the on-field result wasn’t exactly what Kentucky was hoping for against Tennessee, the atmosphere at Kroger Field still blew Lemaster away.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Heisman Hot Board after Week 10: Kenneth Walker III heads the lists

This week’s Heisman picks are in. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III continues to lead the Heisman list for On3 college football writers Matt Zenitz and Charles Power. While Michigan State lost to Purdue, Walker ran for 146 yards and a touchdown. Walker has rushed for at least 125 yards in six of the Spartans’ eight games against FBS opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 Texas guard Drew Steffe releases top 5 schools

Frisco (Texas) Memorial guard Drew Steffe is one of the best players in the Lone Star State. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard narrowed his college search Monday to five teams: Colorado, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas Tech and Xavier. He announced the news on Twitter. He has visited four of his finalists....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2022 Alabama defensive lineman Terrell Jones commits to Illinois

Hoover (Ala.) High defensive lineman Terrell Jones committed Monday to Illinois. He is the 16th member of the Fighting Illini recruiting class, the first one fully recruited by head coach Bret Bielema. Jones is unranked in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy