Elite uncommitted defender making his way to Tuscaloosa this weekend

There aren’t many people in high school football who make Kiyaunta Goodwin look like a normal-sized person, but Tanner Lemaster is one of the few. Lemaster is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound class of 2023 tight end out of Washington High School (OH). He was in Lexington over the weekend for an unofficial visit, chalking it up with recruits like Goodwin while soaking in a perfect day to play some football. While the on-field result wasn’t exactly what Kentucky was hoping for against Tennessee, the atmosphere at Kroger Field still blew Lemaster away.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO