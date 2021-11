I suspect many of you are in wait-and-see mode at best given the steep subscription model. Much has been said about Nintendo’s strategy for re-releasing retro games on Nintendo Switch, and today, we’re getting the first wave of N64 and Sega Genesis titles (assuming you’re willing to pony up for the $50-per-year Expansion Pack plan). It’s not an ideal situation — far from it! — but I have no doubt that people will show up to upgrade their base Nintendo Switch Online memberships to recapture fond memories with games like Mario Kart 64, Ocarina of Time, and Gunstar Heroes. The list goes on (a little).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO