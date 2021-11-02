CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC Notes: 49ers, Saints, Seahawks

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said the team was concerned about DB Jimmie Ward‘s pulled quad. “It’s a pretty big concern. I don’t know yet but when you talk about pulling a quad, it’s very similar to pulling a hamstring, so we’ll see if that’s the case.” (Nick Wagoner) Saints....

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Rebuffed Trade Interest In QB Teddy Bridgewater, Including From Saints

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos got calls from other teams inquiring about a trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater. One of those teams was the Saints, who Bridgewater played for from 2018-2109 and who just lost starting QB Jameis Winston for the season to a torn ACL. Pelissero says Denver...
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Rod Walker
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Jimmie Ward
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
Yardbarker

Wretched Offense Dooms Seahawks in Destructive Loss to Saints

Less than five minutes into their Monday Night Football clash with the Saints, the Seahawks got off to a roaring start as Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf for an 84-yard touchdown to give them an early 7-0 advantage. But from that point on, Smith and his counterparts slogged through...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Saints#American Football#Nfc#Hc Kyle Shanahan#Colts Qb#Nbc Sports#Bucs#Qb Te Taysom Hill#Seahawks Seahawks#Rb Chris Carson
SaintsNewsNetwork

NFL Top 5 Power Rankings for Week 9

A statement game and the Saints delivered! The New Orleans Saints were resilient in their division defeat of the Buccaneers without Jameis Winston. New Orleans is now within a half-game of leading the division that most thought was locked up by the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

A number of NFL teams still need help at running back ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. But Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones isn’t on the block, HC Bruce Arians reiterated on Monday, unless someone blows Tampa Bay away with an offer. “It would have to be something really, really special. Because...
NFL
WDSU

WATCH LIVE: Saints vs. Seahawks pregame show

The New Orleans Saints hope to march into SoFi Stadium in California for Super Bowl LVI this season. Monday night, the Saints will play the Seattle Seahawks. WDSU Saints on 6 is getting you ready for the highly anticipated game with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. Analysts Jim Mora...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Survive Seahawks on Monday Night Football

SEATTLE -- The New Orleans Saints are 4-2 on the season after knocking off the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. It wasn't pretty, but a heavy dose of Alvin Kamara and rallying defensive effort led by Demario Davis helped Sean Payton's team escape Lumen Field with a 13-10 win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
playerprofiler.com

Week 7 – NFC Game Analyst News and Notes

This new season-long mini-series is brought to you by the RotoUnderworld Game Analyst Team. The Game Analyst Team consists of over 75 individuals that chart and re-watch every snap from every game in the NFL between game end, and Monday afternoon. The guys you have generally not heard from before stop in to drop some tidbits from their weekly game charting process in hopes to give us a sneak peek into the depth of the games each Sunday. As the Head Game Analyst – I charted for two years and this idea was always in the back of my mind. People always share the broken-down, clean, processed reviews of games in the NFL. That’s not what this is. I asked everyone to gives me some Notes or Takeaways from their game this past week, and below are the raw responses I received.
NFL
247Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: Saints, Seahawks, 49ers emerge as possible teams if Browns WR is released, per report

Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from Cleveland Browns practice earlier this week, and Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the star wide receiver was currently “not on the team,” per a report Thursday. Moving forward, if Beckham Jr. is released by the team, he will have multiple suitors, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Later Thursday night, it was reported the Browns planned to release Beckham Jr. Friday.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Look around the NFC South: Saints moving on up

It wasn’t a whole lot to report in the division as all 4 teams took on each other in Week 8 of the season. The New Orleans Saints won a thrilling game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ve dissected that game from just about every angle imaginable and while the Saints were victorious in the win column, they took a massive loss as they will be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the rest of the year as he suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter. Journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian came in for relief work and managed not to turn the ball over and lead the Saints to a 36-27 victory. The defense once again turned over Tom Brady multiple times grabbing 2 interceptions, including a game clinching Pick 6, and forcing a fumble from the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Brady now has 8 turnovers in 3 regular season games versus the Saints as a member of the Buccaneers. Tampa will now head into their bye week while the Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming Sunday.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Place Jameis Winston On IR, Elevate Two

Per Nick Underhill, the New Orleans Saints are placing QB Jameis Winston on injured reserve and are also elevating WR Kevin White and DT Josiah Bronson. Winston, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the 2019 season under the fifth-year option from his rookie contract and made a base salary of $20.922 million.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy