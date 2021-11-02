NFC Notes: 49ers, Saints, Seahawks

It wasn’t a whole lot to report in the division as all 4 teams took on each other in Week 8 of the season. The New Orleans Saints won a thrilling game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ve dissected that game from just about every angle imaginable and while the Saints were victorious in the win column, they took a massive loss as they will be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the rest of the year as he suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter. Journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian came in for relief work and managed not to turn the ball over and lead the Saints to a 36-27 victory. The defense once again turned over Tom Brady multiple times grabbing 2 interceptions, including a game clinching Pick 6, and forcing a fumble from the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Brady now has 8 turnovers in 3 regular season games versus the Saints as a member of the Buccaneers. Tampa will now head into their bye week while the Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons this upcoming Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO