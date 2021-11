NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City’s next mayor. According to the Associated Press, as of 10:52 p.m., Adams had 67% of the vote with 63% of precincts reporting. It was a party at Adams’ headquarters in downtown Brooklyn, CBS2 polticial reporter Marcia Kramer says. Adams gave a heartfelt victory speech, speaking about his mother’s influence and the regret that he had that he wasn’t able to share the moment with her. She passed away at age 83 during the primary. He also talked about being a child of poverty and being dyslexic. The message he was trying to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO