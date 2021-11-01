WATCH: Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. comes down with crucial first-quarter interception

Things are off to a decent start for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though the opening offensive drive ended in an interception, Kansas City wouldn’t be without the ball for long. Daniel Jones was intercepted on his first pass attempt against the maligned Chiefs defense, giving Patrick Mahomes the opportunity to put the first points of the game on the board in the opening quarter.

Willie Gay Jr. managed to read Jones perfectly to notch an interception on a stick play in the middle of the field. Watch the highlight-reel jump on the ball against the Giants that helped put Kansas City ahead on “Monday Night Football” down below:

This is Gay’s second interception of the season, and came just after his first last week against Tennessee. Plays like these are helping to cement his role as a viable cover-linebacker in the middle of Kansas City’s defense. Even former All-Pro Chiefs great Derrick Johnson thought it was a great effort on the play, tweeting out his admiration for the athletic grab shortly after it took place.

Kansas City desperately needed the momentum shift Gay gave them with the interception. The field position enabled Mahomes to play for a touchdown from his first snap back after his own turnover, and resulted in six points on a signature improvisation throw to Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone.

Kansas City has had a problem with slow starts this season, so an early turnover and points on the board in the first quarter could prove to be crucial to the outcome of this game. Both sides of the ball have been looking for any positive progress to be found in recent weeks, and seem to have found a groove against the Giants through one quarter.

A single play will only ever mean so much over the course of a whole game, but Gay’s early pick was just what the doctor ordered for the Chiefs’ defense this week.