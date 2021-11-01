CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. comes down with crucial first-quarter interception

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHzge_0cjdPSCm00

Things are off to a decent start for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though the opening offensive drive ended in an interception, Kansas City wouldn’t be without the ball for long. Daniel Jones was intercepted on his first pass attempt against the maligned Chiefs defense, giving Patrick Mahomes the opportunity to put the first points of the game on the board in the opening quarter.

Willie Gay Jr. managed to read Jones perfectly to notch an interception on a stick play in the middle of the field. Watch the highlight-reel jump on the ball against the Giants that helped put Kansas City ahead on “Monday Night Football” down below:

This is Gay’s second interception of the season, and came just after his first last week against Tennessee. Plays like these are helping to cement his role as a viable cover-linebacker in the middle of Kansas City’s defense. Even former All-Pro Chiefs great Derrick Johnson thought it was a great effort on the play, tweeting out his admiration for the athletic grab shortly after it took place.

Kansas City desperately needed the momentum shift Gay gave them with the interception. The field position enabled Mahomes to play for a touchdown from his first snap back after his own turnover, and resulted in six points on a signature improvisation throw to Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone.

Kansas City has had a problem with slow starts this season, so an early turnover and points on the board in the first quarter could prove to be crucial to the outcome of this game. Both sides of the ball have been looking for any positive progress to be found in recent weeks, and seem to have found a groove against the Giants through one quarter.

A single play will only ever mean so much over the course of a whole game, but Gay’s early pick was just what the doctor ordered for the Chiefs’ defense this week.

Comments / 0

Related
AllTitans

Official Who Worked Titans-Chiefs Game Died Afterward

A member of the officiating crew who worked Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium died on his way home from the contest. Carl Madsen, who worked in the NFL for more than 20 years, was found unresponsive in his car on I-65 North after authorities received reports of a vehicle blocking one lane, according to TMZ Sports. Police broke into his vehicle to extract him, but Madsen died at a hospital a short time later, according to the report.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' struggles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Turn on the TV or listen to talk radio and just about everyone has an opinion on why Patrick Mahomes is playing so poorly. He's a sleep-deprived new dad who spent too much time doing commercials and endorsements in the offseason. He was galivanting around the world, popping up in exotic locales or at celebrity golf tournaments, rather than spending long days poring over game film or studying the playbook in the wake of an embarrassing Super Bowl loss.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

KC Chiefs’ Willie Gay Jr. speaks for 1st time about cryptic October mental health tweet

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. addressed the media Saturday for the first time since tweeting about his mental health on Oct. 8. Not only did Gay say he felt supported by coach Andy Reid during that time and the days that followed, the second-year pro out of Mississippi State also said he also has heard from numerous teammates, members of the coaching staff, fans and others from around the organization who’ve expressed their best wishes, too.
NFL
kshb.com

‘I’m still human’: Chiefs LB Willie Gay details mental health journey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is showing his strength. Gay tweeted his mental health struggles in early October, triggering an outpouring of support from the Kansas City area and beyond. Asked about his journey Saturday ahead of the team’s prime-time matchup with the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willie Gay#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Giants#Espn
FanSided

Willie Gay reflects on Chiefs’ strong defensive effort in Week 8

AThe Kansas City Chiefs came into this season counting on Willie Gay Jr. to be the heart of the defense. It’s taken some time, but he’s finally blossoming into the talent the team envisioned from the start. The Chiefs haven’t seen a well-rounded talent in the second level of the...
NFL
247Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throws fluky end zone interception vs. Giants

Everything was going right for the Kansas City Chiefs on their opening drive against the New York Giants. That is, until they got near the end zone, and some back luck hit as Patrick Mahomes threw a perplexing interception. The Chiefs began the game by marching down the field with...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs fans have had up-and-down year when it comes to confidence

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5) fans — and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Kansas City confidence. It’s been an up-and-down road for Chiefs fans...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy