College Sports

Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly talks about the upcoming game against Navy, injuries, and Kyle Hamilton

By Joshua Vowles
onefootdown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in the top 10 and eagerly awaiting to see what the college football playoff rankings put them on Tuesday night. This week will be a much different game against the Navy Midshipmen than the Irish just played against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and...

IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Kyle Hamilton, Offensive Line, Quarterback Play

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on Monday about the upcoming North Carolina game. He also took questions. Here are the highlights of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton will be out this week. He'll get further testing and see where he is later this week. We don't think it's a long-term situation but he's out this week. As relates to Chris Tyree, that was a game-time decision. He's moving well. We're optimistic that he'll be back this week. Alexander Ehrensberger had back spasms and he was feeling better today. Again, I think we're hopeful that continues to clear up and gets better moving forward. Zeke Correll was in our concussion protocol. We expect him to move around. He'll be in the weight room today and we expect him to move around tomorrow if things progress after today. Adam Shibley had surgery. He had rotator cuff surgery and he'll be out for the year.
NOTRE DAME, IN
ndinsider.com

Chat Transcript: Talking Kyle Hamilton's future and Notre Dame's without the star safety

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, North Carolina Week Edition. Please remember to include your NAME and HOMETOWN along with your question. Before I start, I had a chathead email me about what are the must-do pregame things to do at a Notre Dame home game day beyond tailgating. He's coming up for his first-ever game this weekend. Since,my to-do list (pick up credential, get to my seat in the press box on time, tell Tyler James a corny joke) looks markedly different than what a fan's might be, I'm taking suggestions. Just submit them separately from your questions, and I'll run some of them at the very end of the chat. Thanks.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Brian Kelly on Kyle Hamilton's New Role

Brian Kelly: "Kyle Hamilton's doing well. He's been actively involved with coaching this week. This has been a coaching week for him. He's done a really good job. He's working with the safeties. Totally engaged, being a captain, oï¿½
SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Kyle Hamilton is out; what’s next for the Notre Dame defense at safety?

Notre Dame played three quarters without its best defensive player against USC. Now the Irish have to face at least four more quarters in the same situation. Head coach Brian Kelly said junior safety Kyle Hamilton will not play against North Carolina (4-3) on Saturday because of the knee injury he sustained in the first quarter against the Trojans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Niumatalolo
Person
Kyle Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Us Navy#American Football#Irish#The Navy Midshipmen#The Naval Academy#Ucf#Smu
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Playing Without Kyle Hamilton, Blake Fisher's Status, Defending UNC

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media to discuss the North Carolina game and answer questions. Here is an overview of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton is doing well. He's been actively involved with coaching this week. This has been a coaching week for him. He's done a really good job. He's working with the safeties. Totally engaged, being a captain, obviously doing a great job. So, pleased with that. Had PRP earlier in the week and then we'll see where he is. But moving around, obviously not practicing, been in weight training. We're training around the injury right now. In terms of Chris Tyree, we've made the progress necessary for him to be penciled in on kickoff today, so he'll get the first-team reps on kickoff and he'll get reps in our Thursday second-team running back reps. So, the natural progress. Now he's gonna have to show us today at full speed that he's ready to go. But we like where we are at going into today's practice.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton won't play vs. North Carolina due to knee injury

The No. 11-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved to 6-1 on the season via Saturday's 31-16 win over the USC Trojans but lost a key defensive contributor in the process. According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly confirmed Monday that star safety and All-American Kyle Hamilton won't play in this coming Saturday's prime-time matchup versus the North Carolina Tar Heels because of the right knee injury he suffered in the first quarter of the victory over USC.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Beating North Carolina

Notes from Brian Kelly's post-game press conference after the 44-34 win over North Carolina. “Heck with the play. It's about players over plays. We were running duo, double team on the play side. They ran a swarm to the front side and he bounced it back and just made something out of nothing. That's gonna be a net-zero gain and he turns it into a 91-yard run. Just an incredible individual effort. We got some really smart guys downfield. Avery makes the smart decision not to make a block, but get in the way of a defender. Mike Mayer rolls a guy down the field, so great blocking down the field too.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
uhnd.com

2021 Notre Dame Season Further Dispelling Brian Kelly Won’t Play Freshman Narrative

Anytime a top-rated recruit comes to Notre Dame and doesn’t see the field immediately, there’s a small but vocal section of the fanbase who trots out an old narrative that Brian Kelly doesn’t play freshmen. Even some in the media like to run with the narrative when they feel like their evaluations from watching 10 minutes of recruiting film should trump what the coaches see in practice every day. Well, it’s been a tough year for those folks because Notre Dame is playing freshmen in large numbers this fall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
