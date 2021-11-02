Notre Dame Football: Brian Kelly talks about the upcoming game against Navy, injuries, and Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly met with the media to discuss the North Carolina game and answer questions. Here is an overview of what he said. “Kyle Hamilton is doing well. He's been actively involved with coaching this week. This has been a coaching week for him. He's done a really good job. He's working with the safeties. Totally engaged, being a captain, obviously doing a great job. So, pleased with that. Had PRP earlier in the week and then we'll see where he is. But moving around, obviously not practicing, been in weight training. We're training around the injury right now. In terms of Chris Tyree, we've made the progress necessary for him to be penciled in on kickoff today, so he'll get the first-team reps on kickoff and he'll get reps in our Thursday second-team running back reps. So, the natural progress. Now he's gonna have to show us today at full speed that he's ready to go. But we like where we are at going into today's practice.”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO