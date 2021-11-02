CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronco leaders speak up on Von Miller trade

9News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Making the decision to move on from a star player is never made without the accompanying testimonials from the decision-makers on great days the great player leaves behind. The four Broncos bosses have all delivered glowing tributes to their longtime star pass rusher Von Miller, who...

www.9news.com

bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
247Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reveals severity of injury after loss to Broncos

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
NFL
9News

Paton supports Fangio, Shurmur, Teddy and players after Von trade

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — George Paton was working on a trade that would send the Broncos’ biggest star to the Los Angeles Rams when he took a break Saturday to watch his son’s Pop Warner football game. And who did he see there? Von Miller. The star he is attempting to...
NFL
9News

Broncos backup QB Drew Lock sidelined with COVID-19

DALLAS — As if taking on a 6-1 Cowboys team that was a 10-point favorite against the Broncos wasn’t enough. There was concern for the Broncos in the hours leading up to the game, and not because they collectively peaked at the betting lines for the first time. Backup quarterback Drew Lock was placed in the COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning after he tested positive for the virus, league sources told 9news.
NFL
9News

5 keys to the Broncos pulling off a big upset at Dallas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the first time since Eric Studesville was their head coach and Chris Kuper was their starting right guard, life without Von Miller begins for the Denver Broncos. In the final month of a disastrous 2010 season, Studesville was the Broncos’ interim head coach in place of...
NFL
9News

Broncos whip heavily-favored Cowboys, 30-16

ARLINGTON, Texas — Funny how it works sometimes when teams lose star players. Von Who?. Or in the case of the Dallas Cowboys, isn't it strange how a team comes out flat when it gets its star player back. Whatever happened to Dak?. The Broncos traded away Von Miller, their...
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL

