Rams Announce Von Miller's Jersey Number

By Nicholas Cothrel
 7 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a blockbuster move just one day before the trade deadline, acquiring star pass rusher Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2022 second and third-round pick.

Monday evening, the Rams announced that Miller will wear No. 40, the same jersey number he wore in college during his days at Texas A&M.

Miller, the three-time All-Pro pass rusher and former Defensive Player of the Year award winner, received the blessing to wear No. 40 from Rams Hall of Famer Elroy Hirsch.

As a member of the Broncos, Miller wore No. 58 but in coming to the Rams that number already belongs to Justin Hollins.

Rams running back Cam Akers is working towards a possible return for the playoffs.

2 hours ago

Rams GM Les Snead on LB Von Miller: 'There's a Long-Term Vision'

The Rams see Von Miller much more than just a rental for the 2021 season.

3 hours ago

NFC West Roundup: A Look at the Division Ahead of Week 9

After a strong start by the NFC West, where do things stack up as we head into Week 9?

19 hours ago

A popularity commodity that Miller is, seeing No. 40 jerseys at SoFi Stadium will likely become a common occurrence following the arrival of a former Super Bowl sack artist this is coming to L.A.

Rams coach Sean McVay said that Miller is expected to make his debut in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, but the clarity in which he'll have a definitive answer whether or not he'll play will become clearer as the week progresses.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 3

