Titans Should Be Able to Weather the Loss of Derrick Henry

RJ Bell: "Let's say that Derrick Henry is worth 2 points-per-game, and he misses 8 games, so 16 total points is the estimate. It takes about 32, 33 points for an NFL win, historically, the way it's kept with the margin. So effectively they're losing a half of a win by missing Henry for 8 games. They're up 3 games, so it's like they have Henry but they would give the half-game back, effectively. So the odds of them giving up the 3-game lead is much, much smaller than it might seem."



RJ Bell and AJ Hoffman give the Vegas perspective on Derrick Henry's injury after news that the MVP-candidate may miss the remainder of the regular season due to foot surgery. The guys explain why the Titans should still find themselves in the playoffs even if Henry never returns in the regular season. Plus, the guys break down why the current Super Bowl odds for the Tennessee Titans are actually better today than they were prior to their matchup with the Colts on Sunday.