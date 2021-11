VCU last season again rode one of the best — and most disruptive — defenses in the nation to a second at-large NCAA tournament bid under coach Mike Rhoades. The defense is a program bedrock, and that won’t change heading into Rhoades’ fifth season at the helm. But there are also encouraging signs for the offense as VCU makes up for the loss of Bones Hyland, the Atlantic 10’s top scorer last season at 19.5 points per game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO