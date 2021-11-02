CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psychosocial moderators of polygenic risk for suicidal ideation: Results from a 7-year population-based, prospective cohort study of U.S. veterans

By Peter J. Na
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolygenic risk scores (PRS) may help inform the etiology of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. In this study, we evaluated whether a suicidality PRS derived from a large genome-wide association study (GWAS) of suicidality from the UK Biobank (N"‰="‰122,935) predicted suicidal ideation (SI) in a 7-year population-based, prospective cohort of European-American US...

