2 workers rescued from trench at Scottsdale construction site
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two workers from a trench at a construction site in Scottsdale on Monday. Authorities said a construction...ktar.com
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two workers from a trench at a construction site in Scottsdale on Monday. Authorities said a construction...ktar.com
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 0