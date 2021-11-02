CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

2 workers rescued from trench at Scottsdale construction site

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR News
KTAR News
 7 days ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters rescued two workers from a trench at a construction site in Scottsdale on Monday. Authorities said a construction...

KTAR News

Stretch of eastbound US 60 in Mesa to be closed overnight Monday

PHOENIX — A stretch of eastbound U.S. 60 in Mesa is scheduled to be closed overnight Monday for roadway maintenance. The freeway will be closed between Gilbert and Greenfield roads from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday as crews conduct pavement sweeping, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Dust...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Multiple crashes close westbound US 60 at Mill Avenue in Tempe

PHOENIX — Multiple crashes closed the westbound lanes of U.S. 60 in Tempe on Monday, authorities said. The freeway was closed at Mill Avenue at about 11 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The lanes were previously closed at Priest Drive, where the crashes happened. There was no...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR News

Two dead after vehicle crashes into pole, set ablaze in Mesa

PHOENIX — Two people have died after a vehicle caught fire after it crashed into a pole in Mesa Sunday morning, authorities said. Mesa police said a single vehicle was in a neighborhood southeast of Loop 101 and Broadway Road traveling westbound on 8th Avenue with it hit a curb at South El Dorado, causing it to crash into a pole.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Spinato’s hiring 100 ahead of opening Scottsdale location

PHOENIX — Spinato’s Pizzeria announced on Thursday plans to hire 100 workers ahead of opening its sixth Valley location in Scottsdale this winter. The 4,650-square-foot space at Loop 101 and Via De Ventura Drive will seat approximately 160 people and is Scottsdale’s second location, according to a press release. To...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Paradise Valley home hits the market for $22.5M

PHOENIX — A Paradise Valley home sitting on 4.27 acres at the base of Camelback Mountain has hit the market with a $22.5 million price tag. In addition to seven bedrooms and 14 full bathrooms, the property comes with a game room, exercise/sauna room, family room, media room, separate workshop and a library with built-in bookcases.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
KTAR News

Investigation underway for suspicious Phoenix mobile home fire

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a mobile home was found on fire in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched to a small mobile home near 36th Street and Southern Avenue at about 2 p.m. and saw the residence engulfed in flames, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Closures on several Valley freeways to hinder drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Drivers will face closures on sections of several Valley freeways this weekend. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Arizona State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Happy Valley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Banner Health to occupy building at The Grove project on Camelback Road

PHOENIX – Banner Health will occupy a building at a high-profile mixed-use project under construction in Phoenix, developers announced Wednesday. The 70,000-square-foot medical building at 4200 E. Camelback Road in The Grove will house Arizona’s second Banner Health Center Plus. Banner Health, the state’s largest employer, currently operates a “Plus”...
PHOENIX, AZ
