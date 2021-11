A bus has been hijacked and set alight by armed and masked men in an incident thought to be linked to loyalist opposition to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.Police said two men boarded the bus in Newtownards, County Down, at about 6.30am on Monday before pouring fuel over the vehicle and setting it alight.The driver managed to escape the vehicle unharmed but is said to have been left badly shaken by the incident.Translink said no passengers had yet boarded the bus, which had been making its first stop at Abbot Drive when the men ordered the driver off the vehicle and...

