Columbia, SC

City of Columbia mandates vaccine for city employees

By SHAY SIMON
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Starting today, the city of Columbia is now enforcing a mandatory vaccination policy for city workers. "How do you mandate people to put something in their bodies that they think is not going to be beneficial or healthy, that's very hard," said William Pesature. Pesature...

abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia Mayoral candidates to debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia Mayoral candidates Daniel Rickenmann and Tameika Isaac Devine are set to debate Monday. The debate will take place at USC’s Russell House at 4pm. The candidates are heading for a run-off election Tuesday, November 16. Count on ABC Columbia News to bring you coverage...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
South Carolina State
Wilson takes 'first step' in legal challenge to federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH/AP) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Friday filed the necessary paperwork to begin court proceedings against OSHA’s vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more workers. Wilson joined the attorneys general of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Utah, along with six businesses, in filing a...
COLUMBIA, SC
McMaster issues executive order against vaccine mandates for state agencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order barring all state cabinet agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates. This announcement follows the federal government's recent mandate requiring employees of businesses with 100 people or more to be fully vaccinated by January 4. The federal order does allow for...
COLUMBIA, SC
SC state leaders say no change to unemployment tax rates for employers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – Businesses big and small across South Carolina are receiving welcomed news. Governor Henry McMaster, and leaders with SC’s Department of Employment and Workforce announced Thursday that there won’t be any increase in unemployment taxes in the coming year. Representatives with the state’s department of employment and...
ECONOMY
Inside Indiana Business

Fiber Build to Begin in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY - La Porte-based Surf Broadband Solutions will Wednesday kick off a $5 million fiber project in Columbia City. The company says the effort will create the first city-wide 100% fiber optic network to provide high-speed internet for residents and businesses. Surf Broadband says the project will help close...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Chicago Sun-Times

City Council rejects effort to repeal city’s vaccine mandate

An effort to breathe life back into ordinances seeking to scuttle the city’s vaccine mandate failed Friday by a vote of 30-13 in Chicago’s City Council. The vote came after more than a dozen City Council members who are among the police union’s staunchest supporters called for the special City Council meeting to consider an ordinance seeking to repeal the vaccine mandate being fought tooth-and-nail by the Fraternal Order of Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

City Of Sacramento Reports 79% Of Employees Have Been Vaccinated For COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New numbers show that 79 percent of City of Sacramento employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The city released the vaccination statistics for its workforce on Wednesday. City employees had to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Oct. 15. In total, the city says 3,537 of its 4,494 employees are vaccinated. For those 849 employees who reported being unvaccinated, the city says they are continuing negotiations about the policy that will be used going forward. City Manager Howard Chan said that testing is expected to be a component of that policy. Further, the city says there were 72 employees who did not submit their status. Another 36 employees also have a status that is still in the process of being verified. The numbers were further broken down by department, with the Sacramento Police Department reporting a 73 percent vaccination rate. A 76 percent vaccination rate was reported by the Sacramento Fire Department, while the city’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment Department reported an 80 percent vaccination rate. The city says employees who failed to report their vaccination status by Oct. 15 will be put on unpaid leave.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The State

The future of South Carolina cities: Columbia

Sandwiched between two cities with faster population and economic growth, Columbia, South Carolina has seen more modest gains. With big ideas on how to progress, will the capital city turn them into action?
COLUMBIA, SC
Malfunction Junction traffic nightmare set to be improved in 2029

Columbia, S.C. — Governor McMaster and other state leaders broke ground on a massive interstate upgrade Monday afternoon. "I used to take that route and it's just stopped sometimes," said Jamie Areheart. Areheart is no stranger to Malfunction Junction, the daily traffic mess on 1-20, 1-26 and 1-126 where Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lootpress

COVID vaccines temporarily stopped at health department

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia officials say coronavirus vaccines have been temporarily stopped at the Mercer County Health Department due to quality assurance issues. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the Mercer County Health Department was giving full doses of Moderna boosters rather than the recommended half doses, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.
MERCER COUNTY, WV

