‘Outer Banks’ Stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Split After 1 Year of Dating: Report

By In Touch Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago
Courtesy of Chase Stokes/Instagram
Courtesy of Chase Stokes/Instagram

Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes have reportedly split up after a year of dating.

“Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source told People. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

A second insider added, “They are definitely broken up.” Madelyn and a rep for Chase did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

Madelyn, 23, and Chase, 29, first caused fans to question whether the couple had called it quits in early September after they had not been spotted out together for a noticeable amount of time. On top of their hiatus from appearing in public as a couple, the pair seemingly only seemed to show up together in a group setting or to promote Outer Banks.

However, on September 16, Madelyn posted a sweet birthday tribute for Chase, causing some fans to take this as a sign that the rumors of their relationship ending being off base.

“Happiest birthday to you, nerd,” she captioned a series of four photos of Chase on her Instagram Stories.

The former couple had initially met through Outer Banks but they remained friends until the coronavirus pandemic. After social distancing together, the finally confirmed in June 2021 that they were a couple.

Chase previously told Life & Style he felt “so lucky” to count Madelyn as not only a girlfriend but as a coworker. “We’re both absolutely obsessed with our job, and so to go to work with your partner and to go work on a project that you kind of have always dreamed of doing … is super exciting,” he gushed in July 2020.

The following month, Madelyn discussed how the couple remained professional on set.

“I was like, ‘This is a big priority to me, and you know, from what I know based on how you work, it is for you too,’” she told the ladies of The Talk. “But I want to make sure that we hold each other accountable, and that we don’t bring anything personal that could potentially distract each other or our fellow castmates on the day. So, it wasn’t hard at all, and I really respect that about him and our relationship.”

She added, “The biggest thing for me going back to work, I was nervous, because for me my workspace was incredibly sacred. It’s very personal to me and I do not like to bring any sort of personal troubles to my workspace.”

