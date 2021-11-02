Labor board to hear Amazon workers' bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will convene a hearing on Amazon.com Inc workers’ petition to unionize their Staten Island, New York, warehouse on Nov. 15, labor organizer Chris Smalls said in a tweet on Monday and confirmed to Reuters.

The hearing plans follow workers’ request last week for a union election. Amazon has long resisted unions in the United States, with its workers in Alabama recently voting against forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but it is facing growing labor pressure.

Spokespeople for the NLRB and Amazon did not immediately return requests for comment.