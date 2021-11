The Bank of England’s policy meeting on Thursday is being primed as a live one following a series of strong hints by policymakers that interest rates might have to be raised before the year-end. With November being a ‘Super Thursday’ meeting when updated economic projections and a press conference accompany the decision (due at 12:00 GMT), a rate hike this month rather than in December is more likely. But the real question is, does everyone on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) support a pre-emptive tightening? Judging from the pound’s latest moves, many traders do not seem to think so.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO