Labor Issues

Labor board to hear Amazon workers’ bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will convene a hearing on Amazon.com Inc workers’ petition to unionize their Staten Island, New York,...

MySanAntonio

Deere union workers reject labor agreement, extending strike

Members of the United Auto Workers union rejected a deal with Deere & Co., extending a nearly three-week-long strike and illustrating the growing willingness of U.S. workers to hold out for better terms. The second rejected deal offered substantial improvements over one that workers turned down before going on strike,...
LABOR ISSUES
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Pro-Labor Union Legislation Would Be Godsend for Rural Workers

Several weeks ago, I wandered into the Coal Creek Miners Museum in Rocky Top, Tennessee, where I was treated to an incredible lecture from Boomer Winfrey. A geologist, former journalist, and activist here in Appalachia, Winfrey was discussing the Coal Creek War of 1891-1892 in which miners from the local area clashed with the state militia in a series of violent armed conflicts over the use of convict labor.
ROCKY TOP, TN
mynews13.com

WNY Starbucks workers win right to vote to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Western New York Starbucks locations have won the right to vote to unionize. Locations on Elmwood Avenue, Camp Road and Genesee Street submitted petitions to unionize in August to the National Labor Relations Board. On Wednesday, the board decided to give them the opportunity to vote as individual stores in a mail-in election that starts in November.
BUFFALO, NY
wkzo.com

Exxon Texas refinery workers to vote on removing union

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Locked-out workers at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Beaumont, Texas, refinery will vote between Nov. 12 and Dec. 22 in a mail-in ballot on whether to remove the United Steelworkers union (USW) from representing them, according to the company and union. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) will send...
BEAUMONT, TX
Times Daily

Union vote at Amazon's NY warehouse big step closer

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board said there was sufficient interest to form a union at an Amazon distribution center in New York, after union organizers on Monday delivered hundreds of signatures to the agency — a key step in authorizing a vote that could establish the first union at the nation's largest online retailer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Don’t wait on vaccine rules, White House tells companies amid legal fight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Monday urged employers to go ahead and push worker vaccinations, as legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s vaccine rule work their way through the courts. A U.S. federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration’s efforts to require COVID-19 vaccines...
U.S. POLITICS
Malaysia’s Smart Glove says it opposes forced labour after U.S. import ban

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s Smart Glove on Saturday said it was opposed to forced labour and committed to the well-being of its workers, after the United States banned imports from the rubber glove maker for alleged forced labour practices. On Thursday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued...
LABOR ISSUES
Maui News

Another union of Kaiser workers votes to strike

Kaiser Permanente mental health clinicians have voted to authorize a strike against the major health care provider, citing a lack of raises, lower pay for new workers and other issues that have come up in contract negotiations. The vote does not guarantee that a strike will take place, according to...
KULA, HI
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Support workers and labor unions

Even during a nationwide labor movement, Republicans consistently prove that the party is anti-union and anti-workers’ rights. Over 10,000 workers at John Deere went on strike for a fair contract, and membership in the United Auto Workers Union gives employees the negotiating power to do so. This instance is yet another example of why strong labor unions benefit workers by providing collective bargaining power.
LABOR ISSUES
