‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Has Fans Going Wild Over Stunning New Pic

“Yellowstone” fan favorite Cole Hauser is getting ready for the return of “Yellowstone” much the same way fans are. On “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser plays the rough and tumble cowboy Rip Wheeler. Through three seasons, of the modern western drama, Rip has become a champion among the show’s fan base. Fearless, brutal and extremely loyal, Rip personifies the cowboy culture we see during each “Yellowstone” episode. He’s a proven cowboy for sure, but Rip is also a proven badass and is not someone you want to be on the wrong side of. In addition to his duties on the ranch, Rip is also the enforcer for “Yellowstone” Ranch proprietor John Dutton. After John takes him in as an orphaned youth, Rip returns the favor by doing away with John’s enemies. Big, burly, and strong as an ox, Rip wins pretty much every fistfight he enters into. The lone exception is when he threw a fight against Kayce Dutton at John Dutton’s orders. He didn’t win the fight but displayed his tremendous loyalty to John.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO