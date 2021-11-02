CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Tuesday to bring another dose of cold, clouds

KCTV 5
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour evening has temperatures holding steady with overcast...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

First Snow Of The Season Possible This Week?

Northwest Iowa — A storm system will move into the region by the middle of the week, bringing rain on Wednesday and Thursday – changing to light snow on Thursday night into early Friday as temperatures fall. In addition, windy conditions will be prevalent for Thursday and Friday. There is...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

US temperatures set to rebound this week

A pretty quiet start is expected to the week with temperatures rebounding quite significantly across the Central U.S. Daytime highs will be 10 to 20 degrees above average. The Northwest and Central California are in for another storm system bringing rain along the coast and snow in the mountains. A...
ENVIRONMENT
Columbus Dispatch

Enjoy this week's glorious weather: Snow flurries expected Saturday

The time to enjoy multi-colored fall foliage in Greater Columbus woods and parks is rapidly coming to an end. After a last taste of temperatures in the 60s, the region looks forward to cold weather and, possibly, snow over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Another cold front to bring big changes this week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There hasn’t been a cloud in the sky today, and it will stay clear for the rest of the evening. Temperatures are in the 60s right now, but of course we will quickly cool off as we go deeper into the night. We won’t be quite a cool as previous nights, but we’ll still make it into the middle 40s tonight.
DOTHAN, AL
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Rain possible later in the week followed by cooler temps

Picture perfect weather for your Monday KC! Partly cloudy skies with highs near 70 this afternoon. We are tracking our next storm system that will arrive on Wednesday. There is a 70% chance for showers and storms by midweek with a cooler push of air with highs in the 40s by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: Skies are clear this morning with pretty cool temperatures in the lower 40s for most locations. Even a few 30s right now as you head out the door, with high pressure continuing to allow for clear and cool nights. But today we will start to increase some cloud cover, certainly more clouds than yesterday. […]
JACKSON, MS
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday forecast

Clouds will start to build back into the area Tuesday night as a cold front slowly approaches the area. A few sprinkles can not be ruled out as this cold front stalls in our area. A better chance for rain will return Wednesday afternoon into the evening as the cold...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FORECAST: Warm Tuesday; Some rain in the forecast

Beautiful weather continues into the midweek. Look for temps well above normal in the afternoon through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as a front brings cooler air for the weekend. Tuesday's forecast. Another Gorgeous (and mild) day! Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with highs...
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Cold front brings midweek rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A series of cold fronts on the way to Kansas will cool temperatures down and bring some rain to central and eastern Kansas for midweek. Severe weather is not expected, but south central and eastern Kansas will hear some rumbles of thunder late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
WICHITA, KS
wbrz.com

Monday PM Forecast: Another chilly night, cold front on Thursday

It was another cold morning, with a few locations briefly dropping to the upper 30s once again. Overnight, we will see similar temperatures with widespread lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday afternoon, a few clouds return to the area as temperatures warm to the mid-upper 70s. Looking Ahead:. A cold...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FORECAST: Warm Tuesday; Some rain in the forecast

Beautiful weather continues into the midweek. Look for temps well above normal in the afternoon through Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday as a front brings cooler air for the weekend. Tuesday's forecast. Another Gorgeous (and mild) day! Temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above average, with highs...
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

Cooler Tuesday forecast

Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the lower 60s. Winds will stay on the lighter side for today. Clouds will continue to increase overnight with the chance for a few areas of patchy drizzle. Rain chances will slowly increase through the day Wednesday with the heaviest rain falling in the late afternoon and evening hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday night into Thursday putting an end to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy