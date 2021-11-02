Monday night news update

In this news update, Springfield police said 26-year-old Eric Reyes was arraigned Thursday in Springfield District Court on charges of moto vehicle homicide by negligence and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, Springfield authorities called on courts to take speeding-related incidents more seriously as Springfield has seen four fatal accidents in four days, crews from multiple towns responded to a house fire in Holland and Springfield Technology park opens the city's first pediatric COVID-19 vax site for kids ages 5-11. Also, meteorologist Janna Brown has the latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO