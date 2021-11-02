CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cleanup begins at west Nashville homeless camp

By Joylyn Bukovac
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The homeless camp along Cabot Drive and Charlotte Pike is in the process of being cleared out.

Metro Water Services told News4 it has a pumping station there and are constructing an equalization tank of the Cabot/Charlotte property. The perimeter is being physically secured with a fence to protect the community’s water and sewer assets.

The Mayor’s Office said crews plan to clean up most of the debris on Tuesday. Outreach workers have been trying to relocate the people camping out on Cabot Drive.

Even though the city is in the process of cleaning the land and putting up a fence, some community members are hoping to see local leaders take steps to help end homelessness.

“There’s carts and human waste and mattresses and tires – all of the stuff you’d see at a dump are being put down into the Cumberland River behind this encampment,” said Mary Byrd, Vice President of Reclaim Brookmeade Park. “Our greenway and park are not available to us. Our businesses are suffering; our community is suffering.”

Katy Rogers said she’s lived in Nashville for years. She knows people who were living at the homeless camp on Cabot Drive. They were told weeks ago they had to leave.

“I’ve known a number of these people for some time. Some of them, they are addicted, and they want to stay addicted. Let’s face it, you know, that’s a real tough cycle to break,” said Rogers, who believes the addictions is one of the restrictions that is keeping them from staying in a shelter. “People who are addicted do not like rules. The other one that I heard is that families get broken up, and they don’t like that.”

Rogers said building more safe, affordable housing options might encourage some people to change their way of living.

“A lot of people are putting pressure on Mayor (John Cooper) to come and solve this problem, but it’s not a one-man job, it has to be a community that takes care of these folks in getting them where they need to go,” said Rogers. “I appreciate all the efforts that are going on but mainly we need more affordable housing.”

Some people have already noticed more people making their way to Brookmeade Park from the camp that’s being cleaned up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Sununu passes on US Senate race in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) announced on Tuesday that he will not run for Senate in 2022 and will instead seek another term as governor. The decision leaves an open field for other Republicans to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (N.H.) in the midterms. Republicans in Washington, including...
POLITICS
The Hill

Here are the six latest Trump allies to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump , the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to focus on Congress’s certification of the vote, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies

The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy. The company, founded in 1892, has refashioned itself in recent years from the sprawling conglomerate created by Jack Welch in the 1980s to a much smaller and focused entity. It was heavily damaged by the financial crisis.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
The Associated Press

Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish riot police and coils of razor wire faced off Tuesday against migrants, including families with young children, who were camped just across the border in Belarus, amid a tense standoff on the European Union’s eastern border. Polish authorities reported that the situation on the border...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Camping#Affordable Housing#Wsmv#Metro Water Services#The Mayor S Office#Reclaim
The Hill

DOJ asks court to lift order blocking vaccine rules

The Biden administration in a filing late Monday said it has the legal authority to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or tests for larger companies, and that the GOP states and businesses challenging the law have not shown their claims will outweigh the harms of stopping the rule. In a filing to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

721K+
Followers
111K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy