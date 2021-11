There is certainly some level of concern involving the Milwaukee Bucks right now after they fell to 3-4 on the season at the hands of the Utah Jazz last night. To be clear, this team is far from healthy at the moment. As usual, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Donte DiVincenzo all missed the game, but joining them on the injury report was Khris Middleton and Semi Ojelye. Injuries have unfortunately been a massive storyline for the Bucks early this season, and that was apparent in their 107-95 loss to Utah last night. That means it is not time to slam the panic button just yet, the Bucks find themselves in a tough spot trying to get their feet off the ground this year. With that being said, here are three takeaways from last night’s loss.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO