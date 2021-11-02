CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BrainChip Podcast Delves Into AI At The Edge With Topio Networks CEO Philippe Cases

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that co-founder and CEO of Topio Networks is the featured guest on this month's "This is our Mission" podcast. Phillipe Cases joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson to discuss AI at the Edge. The podcast will be available November 9 at 4 p.m. PST across the company's podcast platforms and the BrainChip website.

Cases built Topio Networks to be an industry catalyst accelerating the formation markets by creating communities around emerging trends, such as IOT with readwritelabs.com in 2014, Dapps and Edge Computing with edgecomputingworld.com in 2018. Topio Networks tracks more than 60,000 distinct technology trends though its AI technology developed over the last 5 years, capturing unique insights and connection opportunities. Cases and Telson talk about the greatest movements at the Edge and how AI specifically addresses those movements, largest growth areas in the Edge-based automotive landscape and the uniqueness of Edge-based industrial applications, among other topics.

"Philippe's background in running an innovative company like Topio, experience in the technology venture capital field, and insight into subjects like AI, Big Data, Mobility and Smart Cities helps bring insight to the BrainChip Podcast," said Telson. "We are always looking for how BrainChip can fit into real-world scenarios and how Akida can make a difference in many different industries leveraging AI at the Edge. Conversing with experts outside of the company, like Philippe, helps our listeners and investors better understand just how BrainChip is able to positively affect the greater community. This is another wonderful conversation that I'm eager for our podcast subscribers to enjoy."

BrainChip's Akida brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities, including one-shot learning. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

The BrainChip Podcast is a monthly event intended to provide company and industry insight for the engineering community in target markets, as well as analysts, technical and financial press and investors. Past podcast episodes are available to listen to at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101006023/en/

