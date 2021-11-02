CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - LSPD

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) resulting from allegations that Lightspeed may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lightspeed securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2166.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 29, 2021, market analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a report regarding Lightspeed. Spruce Point also published a press release, summarizing its findings. The summary stated, inter alia, "Evidence shows that Lightspeed massively inflated its business pre-IPO, overstating its customer count by 85% and gross transaction volume ("GTV") by 10% - a payment volume metric that a former employee described as "smoke and mirrors." [. . .] Evidence of declining organic growth and business deterioration through Lightspeed's IPO, despite management's claims that Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") is increasing. [. . .] Recent acquisition spree has come at escalating costs with no clear path to profitability, while management pursues aggressive revenue reporting practices. [. . .] Weak governance standards and worrisome auditor oversight by PwC under a concerning CFO, who was tied to a prior technology roll-up scandal."

On this news, Lightspeed's shares fell $13.73 per share, or over 12%, to close at $98.77 per share on September 29, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-investor-rights-law-firm-encourages-lightspeed-commerce-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--lspd-301413492.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Metromile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Metromile, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MILE

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Metromile, Inc. (MILE) to Lemonade, Inc. is fair to Metromile shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, Metromile shareholders will receive Lemonade common shares at a ratio of 19:1. Halper Sadeh encourages Metromile shareholders to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SBTX ALERT: Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of: (a) Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Silverback Therapeutics' initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO"); and/or (b) Silverback Therapeutics securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 4, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Dresner v. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-01499 (W.D. Wash.). Commenced on November 5, 2021, the Silverback Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Silverback Therapeutics as well as certain of its executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Class Actions#Lspd#Lightspeed Commerce Inc#Inter Alia#Gtv#Arpu#Pwc#Cfo
TheStreet

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline In Securities Class Action - SAM

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important November 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming November 8, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or the "Company") (LDI) shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with loanDepot's February 16, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Against Eargo, Inc. (EAR)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. (EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Eargo is a medical device company that produces hearing aids.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ON24 SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against ON24, Inc. - ONTF

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 3, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ON24, Inc. (ONTF) , if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its February 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Lightning EMotors Inc. (ZEV) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lightning eMotors Inc. ("Lightning eMotors" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEV) securities between May 7, 2021 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Lightning eMotors investors have until December 14, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or the "Company") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Camber investors have until December 28, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ON24 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ON24, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ON24 securities pursuant and/or traceable to the February 2, 2021 Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). Investors have until January 1, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZILLOW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zillow Group, Inc. On Behalf Of Zillow Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report on behalf of Zillow stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zillow has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Zillow Group (Z, ZG) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) investors who have significant losses to submit your losses now. The investigation focuses on Zillow's and senior management's statements concerning the business prospects for the company's Zillow Offers business, which buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country and allows sellers control over their timeline.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms, Inc. F/k/a Facebook, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook" or "the Company") (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi D/b/a Hepsiburada Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 20 Deadline In Securities Class Action - HEPS

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") of the important December 20, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Chegg, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or "the Company") (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. - TMC, TMCWW, SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC, TMCWW) (NYSE: SOAC, SOAC.U, SOACWS) between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for TMC investors under the federal securities laws.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

RECAF INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. F/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - RECAF, LGDOF

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTC: RECAF, LGDOF) between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 27, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy