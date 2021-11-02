INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Lucira Health, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira" or "the Company") (LHDX) - Get LUCIRA HEALTH, INC. Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lucira issued a press release during pre-market hours on October 8, 2021. The Company disclosed that its partner Copan Italia SPA announced a recall of FLOQSwabs which were included in the Company's LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit. The Company added, "according to Lucira's records, Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021," and indicated that consumers should dispose of the Copan swabs. Based on this news, shares of Lucira dropped sharply on the same day.

