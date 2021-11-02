'City Edition' jerseys unveiled for OKC Thunder's 2021-2022 season

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 1, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled today the team’s 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, presented in partnership with Official Jersey Patch Partner, Crypto.com. In the latest installment to the franchise’s Nike NBA City Edition collection, the team pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum, “America’s Showplace,” which served as the 76ers’ home arena from 1967-96. “The Spectrum holds a very special place in our franchise lore, having served as the 76ers’ home arena for nearly three decades,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “The memories made at America’s Showplace, including the historic 1982-83 championship season, are priceless, and will be relived through the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. We’re also excited to display the colors of the Spectrum logo, which represent the teams that our fans love and support here in Philadelphia.”

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO