CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'City Edition' jerseys unveiled for OKC Thunder's 2021-2022 season

By Colleen Wilson
okcfox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Grey and white on white: that's the color scheme of the Thunder's 'City Edition' jerseys. On Monday, the team unveiled its version of the Nike 21-22 City Edition uniform. The team said the color scheme honors some of the "most meaningful community connections and moments...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
warriorscentral.com

REPORT: Stephen Curry’s True Feelings On Warriors ‘Juggling Timelines’

There were a number of trade rumors over the summer involving the Golden State Warriors. With a young piece in James Wiseman already in tow, plus a pair of lottery picks, many figured the Warriors would cash in those assets in a trade to get Stephen Curry for proven help as they chase a championship. That didn't happen, with Golden State now juggling a win-now timeline and a long-term success timeline.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Jerseys#Kokh#Nike#City Edition#Nba Okc#Summer League#Navy#Americans#Sales And Marketing
Mercury News

The unique skillset Gary Payton II gives the Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — First things first: the dunk contest is probably not in Gary Payton II’s future. “I’m an in-game dunker,” said Payton, who at 6-2 is shorter than all but one player on the Warriors’ roster yet has emerged as the team’s preeminent threat above the rim. “I don’t have too many tricks like the young guys have these days.”
NBA
USA Today

Lakers vs. Thunder: 10 prop bets for Wednesday's trip to OKC

The Lakers were without LeBron James on Tuesday night in San Antonio, but Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook powered Los Angeles to an overtime win over the Spurs. The Lakers won’t have much time to recover, as they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back on the road in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are also playing for a second consecutive night, following a home loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Reviewing the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2021 NBA offseason

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves and look ahead to what the 2021-22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
NBA

76ers Unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform Inspired By Spectrum Era

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 1, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled today the team’s 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform, presented in partnership with Official Jersey Patch Partner, Crypto.com. In the latest installment to the franchise’s Nike NBA City Edition collection, the team pays homage to the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum, “America’s Showplace,” which served as the 76ers’ home arena from 1967-96. “The Spectrum holds a very special place in our franchise lore, having served as the 76ers’ home arena for nearly three decades,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. “The memories made at America’s Showplace, including the historic 1982-83 championship season, are priceless, and will be relived through the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. We’re also excited to display the colors of the Spectrum logo, which represent the teams that our fans love and support here in Philadelphia.”
NBA
KOCO

Oklahoma City Thunder reveals new 2021-22 City Edition Uniform

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday unveiled its version of the Nike 2021022 NBA City Edition uniform. In addition to the uniforms, the City Edition Platform includes a City Edition court and City Nights celebration of culture and communities. The new uniform honors the most meaningful community...
NBA
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers unveil throwback-inspired 2021-22 City Edition uniforms

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the player above is from Oct. 25, 2021. As the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary, the Cleveland Cavaliers will pay homage to several uniform designs of their past. On Monday, Nike and the NBA unveiled their City Edition uniforms for...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Hornets unveil 2021-2022 city edition uniform

The Charlotte Hornets unveiled a new City Edition uniform on Friday, October 29, 2021. The new uniform is to be worn during the 2021-2022 NBA season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Robin Lopez Destroys The OKC Thunder: "It's Been Over A Decade And Despite All The Great Players They've Had, Oklahoma City Has Absolutely Zero Good Uniforms In Their History."

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a lot going for them: an electric fan base, a respectable front office, and a history that includes plenty of great players. Unfortunately, jersey designs do not seem to be among their strong suits, as NBA big man Robin Lopez pointed out in some unapologetic posts on Twitter.
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Unveil Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniform & Moments Mixtape Nights to Celebrate the Franchise’s Most Iconic Teams

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 1, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today the unveiling of the Nike 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform, a return to Rip City to celebrate the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. This year’s edition honors three of the most iconic achievements in franchise history – the 1977 NBA Championship and the 1990 and 1992 Western Conference Championships as part of the league-wide “Moments Mixtape” campaign. The Trail Blazers will celebrate each team throughout the month of November with “Moments Mixtape Nights” as a part of the league’s 75th Anniversary Celebration.
NBA
NBA

Teams, players react to NBA City Edition jerseys

In honor of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, the league officially announced the NBA City Edition jerseys for the 2021-22 season. Below is a collection of reactions from teams and some players about the new-look jerseys for this season. Atlanta Hawks. Boston Celtics. Brooklyn Nets. Charlotte Hornets. Chicago Bulls. Dallas...
NBA
x1071.com

Bucks unveil new ‘City Edition’ uniforms with nod to team’s history

MILWAUKEE — The world champion Milwaukee Bucks are honoring multiple eras of their 53-year history with their latest uniform set. The team unveiled its new 2021-2022 Nike NBA “City Edition” uniforms Monday, featuring the green and white striping from uniforms in the 1970s and 80s and splashes of purple from the late 1990s and early 2000s.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy