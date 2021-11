Two new updates have been released for Cold War. Could they mean Season 6 Reloaded is coming?. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War version 1.25 and version 1.26 have been silently made available for download. However, the last title update, i.e. one with new things, patch notes, etcetera, was version 1.24, The Haunting update, from October 19th, 2021. In this article, we’ll explain what’s going on with these mystery updates as well as talk about what these updates might mean for the future of Black Ops Cold War.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO