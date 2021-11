The regular season is winding down for local high school sports teams with this weekend being the cutoff date to submit records to the MIAA for state tournament rankings. The state tournament has a much different look this fall as the MIAA is going to state-wide tournaments, eliminating the sectional tournament and seeding teams based on power ratings as opposed to record. In soccer and field hockey, the top 32 teams in the rankings will qualify for the state tournament in five different divisions. In football, the MIAA has gone to a different ratings formula and has expanded the regular season by a week, knocking off one round of playoffs. That means the top 16 rated teams will qualify in eight divisions.

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO