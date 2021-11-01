Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Tiger King was a hit when Netflix released it last year, but there is one person who is far from excited about seeing it return for another season. Tiger King star Carole Baskin is suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions, claiming that she did not agree to allow footage of her to be used in another season of the show or its marketing. Baskin is suing the companies in Florida federal court and requested a temporary restraining order to block the footage from being released.

