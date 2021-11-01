Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

Netflix still finds itself dealing with the fallout after Dave Chappelle’s recent comedy special, “The Closer.” Now, two former employees of the streamer filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the streamer of firing them in retaliation for speaking out against Chappelle and Netflix’s handling of the special.
The charge was filed on Wednesday by former Netflix employees B. Pagels-Minor, a Netflix program manager, and Terra Field, a software engineer. The filing accuses Netflix of “engag[ing] in the above activity [firing] to quell employees from speaking up about working conditions including, but not limited to, seeking to create...
Comments / 0