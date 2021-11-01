CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map

By Story by Reuters
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama "Pine Gap" from its streaming service in the Philippines, after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China...

