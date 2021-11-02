CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
🎥 Watch highlights from Giants vs. Chiefs

By Giants.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Giants traveled to Kansas City to...

USA Today

Giants vs. Chiefs: 4 biggest storylines for Week 8

The New York Giants (2-5) square off against the two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) on Monday Night Football. Here are some pregame storylines heading into the Week 8 showdown. The trade deadline looms. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday and teams in contention are eyeing the trade...
FanSided

KC Chiefs vs. Giants: AA writer predictions for Week 8

If you were hoping for a bye week for the Kansas City Chiefs to gather their thoughts and recollect before moving forward into any more turnover-laden games, this is about as good as you get. The real bye comes during Thanksgiving week for the Chiefs, but that’s likely to be too late in the season if K.C. cannot turn things around before then. They’re already at a tipping point.
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Chiefs injury news: Nothing new on Giants’ injured playmakers

Will any of the New York Giants’ injured quartet of star playmakers — wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay, along with running back Saquon Barkley — be in the lineup on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs? Giants’ head coach Joe Judge was non-committal about that on Wednesday as the Giants held a light practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
giants.com

Giants Now: NFL.com's top plays from Giants-Chiefs

The Giants will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football. It will be the 15th meeting between the two clubs, with the Giants leading the all-time series, 11-3. Ahead of the primetime matchup, NFL.com ranked the Giants' top five all-time plays against the AFC foes:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Giants, Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants have released their first injury reports of the week on Thursday. Both teams had some important non-participants in practice to start the week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. DE Chris Jones NIR /...
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Chiefs, 2021 Week 8: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 8 for a Monday Night Football clash against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Neither team is off to the kind of start it had hoped for this season. The 2-5 Giants are trying to dig their way out from under an 0-3 start. The Chiefs are only 3-4 after going 14-2 and reaching the Super Bowl a season ago. Kansas City has struggled defensively and is 27th in the league in points allowed.
New York Post

Giants’ injured stars take field, but playing vs. Chiefs uncertain

The gang was all there for the Giants, but it is premature to look ahead and expect four key offensive playmakers to be on the field with their teammates Monday night. Desperate for good news regarding the talented players sidelined with injuries, the Giants took it as a positive sign that running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) were able to participate in the team stretch at the start of Wednesday’s practice.
chatsports.com

Giants lose safety Jabrill Peppers ahead of game vs. Chiefs

In advance of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, the New York Giants placed safety Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve on Tuesday — ending his season. Peppers, who was also serving the Giants as the team’s punt returner, ruptured his ACL and suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
fox5ny.com

NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Chiefs, point spread, more

Chiefs -9 (Chiefs favored to win by 9 or more points, otherwise Giants cover) Moneyline: Chiefs -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Giants +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total) Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined. Kansas City's high-powered...
USA Today

Previewing Chiefs vs. Giants Week 8 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs’ week 8 matchup with the New York Giants. Ed Easton Jr. speaks with Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman, who shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ disastrous performance in Tennessee last week. Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes talks about his health after leaving last week’s game early and expectations for the team moving forward. Lastly, we look back at Ed Easton Jr’s conversation with Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard after Daniel Jones was named the starter, replacing Eli Manning and Morten Anderson’s experience playing for New York in the first game after 9/11 vs. the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
thedraftnetwork.com

Giants vs Chiefs MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -9.5, O/U: 52) Among the relevant trends here, the Giants are 27-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$270 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, New York posted mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (20-7, $1230) and facing teams with a losing record (16-8-1, $720) ... but also 3-10 versus AFC competition (minus-$800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are somewhat bland, with the Giants owning a 3-4 overall record (minus-$140), 2-1 mark on the road ($90), and 3-3 as the betting underdog (minus-$30). Citing other notable trends, New York has a 7-1 ATS record from its last eight games of traveling more than 700 miles ($590). As an inverse, the Giants are 1-7 ATS against the AFC West, when tracking New York's last eight games of averaging more than 225 yards passing for a season (minus-$670). After seven weeks of play, the Giants offense ranks 13th overall in passing offense (260.6 yards per week), 19th in total offense (352.3 yards per game), 25th in scoring offense (averaging 19.9 points), and 26th in rushing offense (91.7 yards per game). Note: The Giants have three primary playmakers—Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney—who are questionable with injuries.
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Chiefs: When the Chiefs offense has the ball

It’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs are in an offensive rut ... for them. Defenses like the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens played a lot of two-high coverages (Cover-2/2-Man), removing the big play ability of star receiver Tyreek Hill. Despite seeing preventive coverages to remove the deep pass, quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has swung for the fences. This is, in part, Mahomes overcompensating for a porous defense, but the former MVP and Super Bowl champion may have to stay within the structure of Andy Reid’s offense a bit more.
USA Today

Flashback Friday: Giants get retribution for 'The Fumble' vs. Chiefs in 1979

1979 was a turning point in New York Giants history. A new regime led by general manager George Young and head coach Ray Perkins was in charge with intentions of putting “The Wilderness Years” in the rearview mirror. The season before ended in disgrace, highlighted (or low lighted) by “The...
New York Post

Sterling Shepard likeliest of recovering Giants weapons to play vs. Chiefs

If Sterling Shepard’s dance moves were any indication, the hamstring injury that kept him out of Sunday’s win over the Panthers was feeling much better Thursday. The Giants wide receiver then backed that up with his words, and based on Joe Judge’s, Shepard might not be the only offensive weapon with a chance to get back on the field Monday against the Chiefs.
Yardbarker

Chiefs’ Game vs. Giants Will Bring Team’s Adjustments Under the Spotlight

Patrick Mahomes was right: Before the Kansas City Chiefs' recent struggles this season, everything was rainbows and flowers. Going to three consecutive AFC Championship Games and back-to-back Super Bowls — winning one of them — will give off that effect. Now, seven games into the 2021 season, the Chiefs find themselves below .500 and are struggling to create any positive momentum whatsoever. A Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants looms and if there was ever an opportunity for Kansas City to show the world what it has been working on, this would be it.
chatsports.com

Chiefs vs. Giants final injury report: Kadarius Toney a player to watch

Kansas City hosts New York this week on Monday Night Football. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Here is the Chiefs’ final...
