Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

The Los Angeles Rams will acquiring Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller has started seven games so far in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 season. He did not play in Sunday’s win over Washington after he didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury. He’s recorded 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in 2021. Miller departs the Broncos as one of the best players in franchise history. He is Denver’s all-time leader with 110.5 sacks and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, which the Broncos won over the Panthers.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO