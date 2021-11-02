CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Von Miller leaves snowy Denver behind for Rams, sunshine

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The trade began to hit Von Miller as...

www.ftimes.com

chatsports.com

Von Miller to wear number 40 with Rams

Just as LA Rams receiver Cooper Kupp starts to challenge Elroy Hirsch’s legendary production with the franchise, here comes Von Miller to take his number. (With his blessing.) After being traded to the Rams on Monday, Von Miller went searching for a new number, as former Denver Broncos teammate Justin...
NFL
chatsports.com

Now that Von Miller is a Ram, are the Broncos dead in the water?

In case you somehow missed it, the Broncos made a blockbuster move before the trade deadline when they sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of draft picks. After that, George Paton mostly sat on his hands, to the consternation of a significant portion of Broncos Country that believed the Miller trade should have been the start of a true rebuild. Instead, the Broncos first year general manager sent a rookie who hadn’t played a snap to the Philadelphia Eagles before sitting down to study his notes before the press conference Tuesday.
NFL
defpen

Von Miller Traded to Los Angeles Rams

The Denver Broncos are trading outside linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for two 2022 NFL draft picks that will happen on the second day of the draft. Miller has spent his entire career on the Broncos after being drafted there in the 2011 NFL Draft. A new era begins in Denver as the Rams attempt to win a Super Bowl by any means necessary. The Rams are currently 7-1 in the standings on the year.
NFL
The Gazette

An all-time Bronco great, Von Miller leaves lasting legacy in Denver

DENVER — Summing up Von Miller's career in Denver isn't an easy thing to do. Eight-time Pro Bowler. Three-time All-Pro. Franchise's all-time sack leader. Unanimous 2010s All-Decade Team member. Super Bowl 50 MVP. Arguably the greatest defensive player to ever don the orange and blue, Miller is one of the...
NFL
The Ringer

Von Miller Can Turn the Rams Defense Into a Nightmare

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Rams general manager Les Snead is sending multiple picks to acquire a star defensive talent at the NFL trade deadline. It’s a headline from a few years ago, when Snead sent multiple first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire disgruntled star cornerback Jalen Ramsey—but it’s also a headline from yesterday, as Snead sent second- and third-round picks in the upcoming draft for Broncos edge rusher Von Miller. Of course, when Snead snagged Ramsey, he was getting a 25-year-old corner in his athletic prime—the best player at his position. In Von, he’s getting a 32-year-old pass rusher who once was the best player at his position and isn’t any longer.
NFL
chatsports.com

PHOTOS: Von Miller through the years with the Denver Broncos

All-Pro Broncos linebacker Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, one day ahead of the trade deadline for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to multiple sources. Miller, 32, was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 2 overall pick in...
NFL
koxe.com

Denver Broncos trade Von Miller to LA Rams for 2 draft picks

The Los Angeles Rams will acquiring Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller has started seven games so far in 2021 after missing the entire 2020 season. He did not play in Sunday’s win over Washington after he didn’t practice all week with an ankle injury. He’s recorded 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in 2021. Miller departs the Broncos as one of the best players in franchise history. He is Denver’s all-time leader with 110.5 sacks and was the MVP of Super Bowl 50, which the Broncos won over the Panthers.
NFL
chatsports.com

With the Rams dealing for Von Miller, the Cowboys should be be calling Denver next

Von Miller would have made sense for the Dallas Cowboys. After all, who doesn’t need a high-level veteran edge rusher with Super Bowl experience — let alone one who's a Dallas native? That Miller ultimately ended up with the Los Angeles Rams was simply a matter of a franchise being willing to give up second- and third-round draft picks on a short-term rental.
NFL
CBS Sports

Von Miller traded to Rams: Broncos GM George Paton explains move, says there is 'no fire sale' in Denver

Von Miller will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, marking the first time the future Hall of Famer has put on any NFL uniform that doesn't belong to the Denver Broncos. In a blockbuster move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, the Broncos sent Miller to the Rams in exchange for second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, leaving many to believe Denver is mailing it in for the 2021 season -- something that may not bode well for head coach Vic Fangio if they did. According to general manager George Paton, however, the opposite is true.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can the Rams afford Von Miller long term?

The Los Angeles Rams shook up the NFL landscape once again on Monday afternoon when they acquired future Hall of Famer Von Miller from the Denver Broncos. It was another “all in” move from Les Snead and Sean McVay, who are no strangers to trading draft capital for proven talent. The team hasn’t made a first-round pick since 2016, sending the majority of those picks out the door for players such as Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford.
NFL
9NEWS

Denver Broncos sans Von Miller: 'No surrender'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is a new theme to the Broncos this week following their trade of Von Miller. “Nobody is surrendering here,’’ said head coach Vic Fangio. Miller, after his sad goodbyes from the Broncos’ locker room Monday, hit the ground running with excitement upon landing Tuesday in Los Angeles. He’s quickly moved on from the Broncos, as he must. Why shouldn’t the Broncos quickly move on from him?
NFL
NFL

