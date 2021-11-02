CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Outer Banks Co-Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Break Up After 1 Year

By Gabrielle Chung
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Outer Banks" Stars Tease Season 2: EXCLUSIVE. They play lovers on Outer Banks, but Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have called it quits IRL. A source confirms to E! News that the duo, who appear on the hit Netflix series as beloved couple John B and Sarah Cameron, have split...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Jaime King and Sennett Devermont Break Up After Dating for Nearly a Year

As the saying goes: All good things must come to an end. Jaime King and entrepreneur Sennett Devermont have decided to call it quits after dating for about a year, a source confirms to E! News. The two, who kept their relationship out of the public eye when they were together, have yet to publicly comment on their break up. Page Six was the first to report the news. While Jaime and Sennett shied away from the spotlight, they did make their romance Instagram official in August. At the time, the White Chicks actress posted a sweet photo of the Mr. Checkpoint app founder wrapping his arms around her as she smiled up at him. "I love you," she captioned her since-deleted...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Is Ross Butler Shooting His Shot with Newly Single Madelyn Cline?

Romance rumors are fueling about “13 Reasons Why” star Ross Butler, 31, and “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline, 23. On Wednesday, Madelyne shared two photos from her The Hollywood Reporter photoshoot, writing, “@hollywoodreporter NEXT GEN ❤️.”. In response to the photo, Ross posted a drooling face and a hot face...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ross Butler Leaves Flirty Comment on Madelyn Cline’s Photo After Her Split From Chase Stokes

After the two ‘Outer Banks’ stars called it quits, Ross Butler chimed in to leave a few emojis on Madelyn Cline’s latest Instagram photo. Too hot to handle! Ross Butler, 31, couldn’t resist commenting on Madelyn Cline’s newest Instagrram photo on Wednesday November 3, when the actress shared new pictures of herself for The Hollywood Reporter. The 13 Reasons Why star definitely thought that the 23-year-old Outer Banks actress looked stunning in a leather jacket, and shaking her beautiful blonde hair for the entertainment outlet.
THEATER & DANCE
Cosmopolitan

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming About How Tyra Banks Treated Suni Lee on Monday

Suni Lee proved just how far she’ll go to win Dancing With the Stars in her latest performance with her pro partner, Sasha Farber. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnast gave it her all last Monday, all while feeling unwell. While she gave no indication of how she was feeling during her Paso Doble performance to Queen’s "We Will Rock You," she quickly ran off stage as soon as it ended. Suni’s exit stunned the audience and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough alike — but it was what host Tyra Banks said soon after that shocked everyone even more.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Joey King
Person
John B
Person
Ross Butler
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Irl#W U#Instagram Story
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Caitlyn Jenner Admits Relationship With Ex Kris Jenner Is "Not as Good as It Should Be"

Watch: Kim & Khloe Discuss Where the Family Stands With Caitlyn Jenner. Things could be better between Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. During Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave an emotional update about their relationship. "I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be," the Olympian told her housemates. "I don't have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it's not."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

123K+
Followers
34K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy