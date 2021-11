Listen to Long Plays during the 11 o’clock hour of The Nightside with Andy O’…these special extensive compositions needed a deeper listen. In his review on Allmusic, Alex Henderson notes that this is “The Philadelphia guitarist was also very much at the height of his creative powers — a fact that’s hard to miss on this excellent session… Martino’s lyricism was never more personal than it is on this album.” Bill Milkowski in JazzTimes stated “it highlights the guitarist at the peak of his interpretive powers… We’ll Be Together Again shows the guitarist’s tender side in a more subdued setting. It sustains a mood of beauty and passion that is positively spellbinding.”

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO