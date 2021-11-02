CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toast (TOST) Stock: Is It a Good Buy Right Now or Should You Wait?

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6DW1_0cjcqgR400

Established in 2012, Toast is a point of sale system that serves more than 40,000 restaurants across the U.S. The company went public with an initial public offering in September 2021 that was successful enough to turn its three founders into billionaires. But does this mean that Toast will have long-term success? Should you buy now or wait to see what happens?

The Technology Behind Toast

The founders of Toast have proven they are innovators through every step of their journey as entrepreneurs. Their first out-of-the-box decision came when they chose to use Android technology instead of Apple, even though Apple had market supremacy at the time.

They assessed the pros and cons of each, determining that the benefits of working with Android would greatly outweigh the challenges. That choice continues to pay off today as Toast continually tweaks its technology with the changing times — including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future Growth Predictions

Past performance isn’t always indicative of future results. But a company with a strong foundation and a history of smart decisions is likely to succeed in the future. Toast has an excellent track record of growth and innovation.

Adaptability

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged businesses big and small — especially those in the restaurant industry. Toast turned a situation that could have been devastating into an opportunity to help its restaurant partners pivot to processing pick-up orders.

Staying Competitive

The POS market is booming and highly competitive. In a crowded market, it’s easy to get lost in the noise. Businesses in this niche area are challenged to stay several steps ahead or get left in the dust. Toast continues to prove that it can withstand the current economic conditions despite impressive competition.

Potential Challenges

The tides can turn at any time. A new POS system may hit the market and take over with fresh innovation. An existing competitor can come out with a new design that bests what Toast has to offer.

Financial Ups and Downs

Despite a valuation of more than $5 billion prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Toast laid off half of its employees early in 2020. It also reported a loss of $235 million for the first half of 2021. This is a reminder that even successful businesses struggle, and there is always the potential for loss.

Should You Buy TOST?

Toast opened on the day of its IPO at $65.26 per share. As of Nov. 1, 2021, a share costs $57.16, making it an affordable option for investors who want to buy whole shares of a company. Interested investors should take the leap now while the company is still young, treating it as a long-term investment opportunity.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Toast (TOST) Stock: Is It a Good Buy Right Now or Should You Wait?

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

The 3 Most Shorted Stocks to Buy Right Now

It’s been a terrific start to November for bullish investors on Wall Street. And many of the market’s most shorted stocks have led the charge. In fact, based on what we’re seeing in three of those names, the show is just getting started once more. A decision by the Federal...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Billionaires#Android#Innovation#Tost#Pos
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a lender to middle-market companies that has an attractive 8.5% dividend yield. Morgan Stanley's diversified business model makes it a solid stock to own for the long haul. Travelers has consistently raised its dividend for nearly two decades and shows no signs of stopping. Investors...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The Top 3 Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Stocks to Consider Now

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) market is red-hot, and related stocks are reaping the benefits or doubling down. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) exploded from $50 to over $160 since May. Paidy was just acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) for $2.7 billion. Afterpay was acquired by Square (NYSE:SQ) in a $29 billion deal.
STOCKS
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock: Should You Buy In November?

Since the company’s second quarter earnings report, Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has been struggling to find traction. And while some hoped that third quarter results could suggest a post-pandemic recovery in e-commerce, Amazon’s online store sales climbed a mere 12% – low compared to nearly 40% last year.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Least Scary Stocks to Buy Right Now

Alphabet's products and financial strength make it practically invincible. Easterly Government Properties has the most reliable tenant in the world plus a juicy dividend. Intuitive Surgical's robotic surgical systems might look scary, but its growth prospects certainly don't. Some might wonder if every day should be Halloween for investors in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Herald & Review

Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

It's a tricky time for investors, and not just because Halloween is near. On one hand, many stocks are (still) performing well, so if you're not in the market you're just missing out. On the other hand, the indicators definitely suggest the market is ripe for a major correction. Sticking with stocks or stepping into them at this point in time could deal a blow to your portfolio's value. Should you really be investing in the stock market right now?
STOCKS
SmartAsset

What Is a Pure Play Company?

Pure play stocks represent publicly traded companies that focus on a single line of business. While other companies may diversify their business operations, pure play companies focus on selling a single product or service. So what does this mean when … Continue reading → The post What Is a Pure Play Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Income Stocks to Buy Now (Nov. 2021)

When it comes to investing, a long-term mindset is best. If you are a more “set it and forget it” type of person, passive investing may be a better style for you. What’s more, you can get paid a reliable income stream just by knowing which income stocks to buy now. Holding onto those assets can produce massive compounding results.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Hertz (HTZ) IPO Stock? Its Forecast, Explained

Hertz Global Holdings has priced its IPO and is expected to list on Nov. 9, 2021. The company raised about $1.3 billion in the offering. Hertz stock will trade under the ticker symbol “HTZ” on the Nasdaq. What's Hertz's forecast, and should you buy the stock?. Article continues below advertisement.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Cybersecurity Stock?

Check Point Software raised its full-year guidance after its latest earnings report. The company's products are gaining impressive traction. The faster pace of growth in its subscription revenue and an attractive valuation make it an enticing stock to buy. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) stock is showing some signs of...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Should You Buy Sweetgreen (SG) IPO Stock?

Tennis star Naomi Osaka–backed Sweetgreen (SG) is moving ahead with its IPO plans. The company has filed S-1 paperwork with the SEC to go public. What's the stock's forecast? Should you buy Sweetgreen IPO stock?. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 2006, Sweetgreen is seen as a healthier and environmentally...
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reach 1 Cent?

The hype surrounding Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still there amid ongoing discussions on whether it faded away or not due to recent on-chain metrics. As a result, Crypto traders are keeping an eye on the latest developments around the meme coin while the project crosses another milestone: its official Twitter account surpassed 1.8 million followers.
CURRENCIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy