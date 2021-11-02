Christian Pulisic could make Chelsea return in Champions League

Chelsea will welcome back Christian Pulisic into their squad for Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Malmo following an ankle issue.But Blues boss Thomas Tuchel remains without key quartet Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.Mount is still suffering from a non-coronavirus illness having missed Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League success at Newcastle, while Kovacic and Werner have hamstring problems and record signing Lukaku has an ankle issue.“These four players are out, unfortunately,” said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference. “But for Timo, Romelu and Kova no surprise.“For Mason, he does not feel really better. To stop any speculation, it’s not Covid – he’s just ill and does not feel good enough to take part in training and, of course, take part in the trip to Malmo.“The good news is Christian Pulisic is back and back in the squad for tomorrow.”Provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, James, Chilwell, Chalobah, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Jorginho, Kante, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO