Newport, RI

Newport Harbor Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Rhode Island Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure

By Rachel Pfutzenreuter
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 7 days ago

The Ocean State, with its miles of stunning, jagged coastline, offers quite a few opportunities to spend quality time exploring with your furry friend. The Newport Harbor Walk, on the northwest shores of Newport, Rhode Island, promises an outdoor walking adventure for you and your beloved canine. You will find inspiration in the truly breathtaking views and crisp sea air.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPK10_0cjcp6yU00
Newport, Rhode Island, founded in 1639, is steeped in history and scenic vistas. As you make your way towards the harbor, you'll discover the Newport Harbor Walk, comprised of two walking paths, Harbor Walk South and Harbor Walk North.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3rk7_0cjcp6yU00
Harbor Walk South runs from the Stone Pier at King Park to the Newport Shipyard. This walk is just over two miles one way, or four miles round trip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MA9Ex_0cjcp6yU00
If you need some refreshments along the way, Diego’s, serving Mexican food and specialty drinks, welcomes you and your dog at the waterfront.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJStr_0cjcp6yU00
If the weather is fine, hop aboard a boat for a tour of Newport Harbor with your pooch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3p35_0cjcp6yU00
From Storer Park, you can walk across the causeway bridge to Goat Island for a spectacular view - this is part of Harbor Walk North.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6hCM_0cjcp6yU00
While on Goat Island, take a gander at the Newport Harbor Lighthouse, or Goat Island Light, built in 1842.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3kTC_0cjcp6yU00
Walk back across the bridge to Storer Park, to pick up the next leg of Harbor Walk North, if you like. You will continue north on Washington Street, through the Point neighborhood, at least as far as Van Zandt Pier.

Make a break for the great outdoors with your playful puppy, and soak up the unique sights and sounds along the Newport Harbor Walk. You may wonder why you didn’t do it sooner! For a map and more information, click here. To see darling pictures of dogs dining at Diego’s, visit the Diego’s website. If you and your dog are interested in a boat tour of Newport Harbor, click here. For yet another outdoor adventure in Newport with your pup, may we also recommend the famous Cliff Walk?

Have you ventured out on the Newport Harbor Walk with your dog? Share your thoughts with us!

Address: 125 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840, USA

Address: 1 Washington St, Newport, RI 02840, USA

