Newport Harbor Is A Unique Dog-Friendly Destination In Rhode Island Perfect For An Outdoor Adventure
The Ocean State, with its miles of stunning, jagged coastline, offers quite a few opportunities to spend quality time exploring with your furry friend. The Newport Harbor Walk, on the northwest shores of Newport, Rhode Island, promises an outdoor walking adventure for you and your beloved canine. You will find inspiration in the truly breathtaking views and crisp sea air.
Make a break for the great outdoors with your playful puppy, and soak up the unique sights and sounds along the Newport Harbor Walk. You may wonder why you didn’t do it sooner! For a map and more information, click here. To see darling pictures of dogs dining at Diego’s, visit the Diego’s website. If you and your dog are interested in a boat tour of Newport Harbor, click here. For yet another outdoor adventure in Newport with your pup, may we also recommend the famous Cliff Walk?
Address: 125 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI 02840, USA
Address: 1 Washington St, Newport, RI 02840, USA
