Narragansett, RI

An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, The Canonchet Farm Trail Leads To A Little-Known River In Rhode Island

By Rachel Pfutzenreuter
 7 days ago

If you are looking for an easy, slightly off-the-beaten-path hiking trail in southeastern Rhody, we may have found just the one for you. The Canonchet Farm Trail offers lovely views of the Pettaquamscutt River, or as it is often called locally, Narrow River. Step outside and discover the natural beauty that Rhode Island has in store for you!

The Canonchet Farm Trail is located in Narragansett, Rhode Island, stretching out towards the shores of the Narrow River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csbmX_0cjcp0g800
The trail is shaded by the canopy of trees. Sometimes you will cross boardwalks and bridges, other times you will walk on a groomed dirt path.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmTSl_0cjcp0g800
Canonchet Farm is home to many plants and animals, including deer and osprey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhOk0_0cjcp0g800
Behold the boulders, or glacial erratics, along the way, reminding us of the geological history of the area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G3Mc_0cjcp0g800
The trail passes by Lake Canonchet, and a couple of ponds, in addition to leading you in the direction of the Pettaquamscutt River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kT1ri_0cjcp0g800
No matter what time of year you walk the trail, you will be treated to a unique view of the river and surrounding area, different from the last time you visited.

Enjoy hiking all year long, with panoramic views of the Narrow River, when you hit the trail, the Canonchet Farm Trail that is, in Narragansett, Rhode Island. To peruse a trail map, go to the Friends of Canonchet Farm website, or alltrails.com. For another way to explore the Narrow River, visit Narrow River Kayaks.

Have you hiked the Canonchet Farm Trail yet? Share your thoughts with us!

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

