An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, The Canonchet Farm Trail Leads To A Little-Known River In Rhode Island
If you are looking for an easy, slightly off-the-beaten-path hiking trail in southeastern Rhody, we may have found just the one for you. The Canonchet Farm Trail offers lovely views of the Pettaquamscutt River, or as it is often called locally, Narrow River. Step outside and discover the natural beauty that Rhode Island has in store for you!
The Canonchet Farm Trail is located in Narragansett, Rhode Island, stretching out towards the shores of the Narrow River.
Enjoy hiking all year long, with panoramic views of the Narrow River, when you hit the trail, the Canonchet Farm Trail that is, in Narragansett, Rhode Island. To peruse a trail map, go to the Friends of Canonchet Farm website, or alltrails.com. For another way to explore the Narrow River, visit Narrow River Kayaks.
