An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, The Canonchet Farm Trail Leads To A Little-Known River In Rhode Island

If you are looking for an easy, slightly off-the-beaten-path hiking trail in southeastern Rhody, we may have found just the one for you. The Canonchet Farm Trail offers lovely views of the Pettaquamscutt River, or as it is often called locally, Narrow River. Step outside and discover the natural beauty that Rhode Island has in store for you!

The Canonchet Farm Trail is located in Narragansett, Rhode Island, stretching out towards the shores of the Narrow River.

The trail is shaded by the canopy of trees. Sometimes you will cross boardwalks and bridges, other times you will walk on a groomed dirt path.

Canonchet Farm is home to many plants and animals, including deer and osprey.

Behold the boulders, or glacial erratics, along the way, reminding us of the geological history of the area.

The trail passes by Lake Canonchet, and a couple of ponds, in addition to leading you in the direction of the Pettaquamscutt River.

No matter what time of year you walk the trail, you will be treated to a unique view of the river and surrounding area, different from the last time you visited.

Enjoy hiking all year long, with panoramic views of the Narrow River, when you hit the trail, the Canonchet Farm Trail that is, in Narragansett, Rhode Island. To peruse a trail map, go to the Friends of Canonchet Farm website, or alltrails.com. For another way to explore the Narrow River, visit Narrow River Kayaks.

