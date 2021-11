Rate hike odds may have hit a ceiling, and backing away from that ceiling could drag down the US Dollar. The first full week of November saw the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) hit fresh yearly highs in the wake of the November Fed meeting and the October US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report, only to give back some of the gains by the time trading ended on Friday. EUR/USD rates, the largest component of the DXY Index, actually gained +0.06% over the week. USD/JPY rates dropped by -0.52%, while GBP/USD rates had the greatest influence over the DXY Index despite only being the third largest component, falling by -1.38%.

