Days after Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to issue refunds to insured drivers from its surplus, the board of the MCCA has agreed. The Association's fund was originally set up to pay for care for auto accident survivors with the most severe injuries — including spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries, multiple organ injuries, amputations, and burns. It now has a $5 billion surplus, due to a combination of large investment returns, as well as the result of the new no-fault auto law that cuts payments to the companies and family members who care for survivors.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO