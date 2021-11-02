Mayor: All of Woodbridge now included under PFOA water advisory

All of Woodbridge Township has been added to an advisory from the Middlesex Water Company about high levels of a chemical known as PFOA in the drinking water supply.

The chemical is used in things like nonstop pans and firefighting foam.

The water company says that the state of New Jersey has changed the acceptable level of PFOA that can appear in drinking water from what it once was.

Mayor John McCormac says that the water has not changed.

Consuming water with PFOA over many years can lead to adverse health effects.

