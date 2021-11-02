Less than 4% of people voted early in Westchester; how will Election Day fare?

Tuesday is Election Day, and Hudson Valley voters will head to the polls starting at 6 a.m.

There's plenty at stake on the ballot, but how many people will turn out to vote during a non-presidential year? If early voting numbers are any indication, they'll be low.

Less than 4% of voters in Westchester went to the polls early this year - a similar trend to 2019.

Elections officials say because of this, they expect a low turnout for a year without federal or statewide races.

There are still plenty of impactful races - such as the Westchester and Rockland county executives and Putnam sheriff races. Several mayoral, supervisor and local council seats are up for grabs, too.

There are also several propositions on the back of the ballot.