It’s been an up-and-down start to the season for the New York Knicks, to say the least. Now sitting at 6-4, New York has rattled off some impressive wins and puzzling losses. They have lost 3 of their last 4 games, with losses to the Raptors, Pacers, and Cavaliers. All of the losses came to Eastern Conference teams where the Knicks were the favorites to win.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO