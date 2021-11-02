CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gun rights at the Supreme Court: Justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

By Morgan Marietta
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVgII_0cjciv9300

(THE CONVERSATION) The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3 , 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states.

The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a debate that Thomas Jefferson had with himself at the time of the founding.

When Jefferson was drafting a proposed constitution for his home state of Virginia in June 1776, he suggested a clause that read “No freeman shall ever be debarred the use of arms.”

In the second draft, he added in brackets, “[within his own lands or tenements].”

Jefferson’s debate with himself captures the question posed to the court: Is the purpose of the right to “keep and bear arms” the protection of a citizen’s “own lands,” or is it self-protection in general? Does the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution recognize a right to keep and bear arms in the home, or a right to “keep” firearms in the home and also “bear” them outside of the home for protection in society?

The plaintiffs in the upcoming case New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen want the court to strike down the state’s restrictions and allow citizens who meet basic requirements, such as having no criminal convictions, to carry concealed weapons.

Gun in the house

There are surprisingly few Supreme Court rulings on the meaning of the Second Amendment.

The question of whether the amendment recognizes a fundamental right – on par with free speech or free exercise of religion – was not decided until 2008 in the landmark ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller . For the first time, the court recognized a clear individual right to bear arms for the purpose of self-defense. This deeply disputed 5-4 ruling was expanded two years later to cover state laws .

The Heller ruling stated that the Second Amendment’s right is like the others in the Bill of Rights , which cannot be violated without the most compelling reasons. The amendment, the ruling says, “surely elevates above all other interests the right of law-abiding, responsible citizens to use arms in defense of hearth and home.” The Washington, D.C., law intended to reduce crime cannot ban firearms in “ the home , where the need for defense of self, family, and property is most acute.”

That ruling – written by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016 and was replaced by Justice Neil Gorsuch – also recognized that “like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited . ” Scalia cited regulations like “longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill” or “prohibitions on carrying concealed weapons” as “presumptively lawful.”

The principal dissent was written by Justice Stephen Breyer, the only dissenter in Heller still serving on the court. He emphasized the balance between core rights and the needs for public safety.

“If a resident has a handgun in the home that he can use for self-defense,” wrote Breyer, “then he has a handgun in the home that he can use to commit suicide or engage in acts of domestic violence.”

Concealed carry laws

State governments follow very different procedures for determining who will be allowed to carry a concealed firearm outside of the home.

Open carry , ” or just having a handgun in plain sight on a belt holster or carrying a long gun (rifle or shotgun), is actually legal in many places. The general idea is that carrying openly would be done only by an honest actor, so less regulation is needed. “Concealed carry,” having a hidden weapon in a pocket or under a jacket, is far more restricted.

At one end of the continuum are near-bans on what are called “concealed carry licenses,” while at the other end are states in which no license is needed. These laws are referred to as “ constitutional carry ,” meaning the U.S. Constitution itself is a citizen’s license to carry a firearm.

In between these two positions are rules known as “shall issue,” whereby the government issues a license if the applicant meets the requirements such as having no felony convictions, or “may issue,” which gives the government discretion to deny a license based on perceptions of fitness.

New York state has “may issue” laws with stringent requirements , which in practice allow almost no licenses to be issued. Applicants must demonstrate a “ proper cause ” – such as being in imminent danger from a known source – which effectively eliminates ordinary applicants.

Regulation or eradication

The strongest argument in the gun owners’ brief to the Supreme Court relates to New York’s insistence that citizens show an exceptional or extraordinary need to exercise a right that the court has recognized as fundamental.

No other fundamental right, such as freedom of speech or religion, is limited to people who can demonstrate special circumstances. Instead, fundamental rights are understood to be held by ordinary people in ordinary circumstances.

The strongest argument in the opposing brief from the New York State Police is federalism – the longstanding conservative argument that state lawmakers hold wide latitude to determine their own regulations to serve as “ laboratories of experimentation ,” as Justice Louis Brandeis phrased it in 1932. The federalist principle suggests that the court should defer to the judgment of state legislatures representing the needs of local citizens.

As a close observer of the Supreme Court , I can imagine an outcome to the case in which the justices rule that, under the Second Amendment, a state can limit but not eliminate the core purposes of the protected right.

The Heller decision identifies at least one purpose as self-defense. The question is whether a specific concealed carry law creates a burden so strong that it becomes equivalent to eradication of the right to self-protection, or whether it imposes a legitimate public safety regulation that still maintains the core right for citizens who assert it.

Individual rights vs. fellow citizens

The most permissive laws that allow unrestricted concealed carry are almost certainly not mandated by the Constitution.

“Shall issue” laws, which allow states to screen applicants for flaws but compel local governments to provide a concealed carry license to qualified citizens, are likely to be seen even by the conservative justices as legitimate regulations that do not create unconstitutional burdens.

However, the current court might be likely to see a “may issue” law like New York’s, which allows the government to deny a license to nearly every applicant, as creating a burden that blocks the core of the right to self-protection where ordinary citizens are exposed to greater threats – outside the home.

The dissenters will likely focus on Scalia’s invocation of the home as the height of the defensive right, allowing for restrictions outside one’s “own lands,” where individual rights are balanced against the interests of fellow citizens.

[You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can read us daily by subscribing to our newsletter .]

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/gun-rights-at-the-supreme-court-justices-will-consider-if-the-fundamental-right-to-keep-a-gun-at-home-applies-to-carrying-weapons-in-public-169235 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 10

FF2point0
6d ago

should be an easy case for them. anyone can read the second amendment and read the federalist papers with the oral arguments from our founders. it's the easiest interpreted amendment in our bill of rights.

Reply
2
Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court has a chance to stop blue-state suppression of Second Amendment rights

In a landmark 2010 decision , the Supreme Court ruled that in addition to the federal government, states must also respect the public's individual constitutional right to bear arms. Yet the high court has neglected to take any more major Second Amendment cases in the decade since that would have further clarified the scope of this ruling, leading conservative Justice Clarence Thomas to dub the Second Amendment a “disfavored right.” As a result, many blue states have found ways to work around Supreme Court precedent and drastically restrict the ability of law-abiding people to carry firearms to protect themselves.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Signals It Will Void New York Gun-Carrying Limits (1)

U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled they are poised to rule that most people have a constitutional right to carry a handgun outside the home, casting doubt on a New York law that requires a special justification to get a permit. Hearing arguments in Washington Wednesday, the court’s six conservatives indicated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

America's gun infatuation is a threat. The Supreme Court could make it worse.

America’s infatuation with guns is a national security threat. And it appears poised to get even worse. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging a New York state law that requires a license to carry a concealed weapon. In New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the plaintiffs argued the law violates the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms by permitting the state to issue licenses only to those who can show a particularized need.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court justices sounded suspicious of New York’s gun law. Here’s what might come next.

Supporters of gun regulation have reason to be concerned after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The case presents a Second Amendment challenge to New York’s requirement that a person show “proper cause” to secure an unrestricted license to publicly carry a concealed handgun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Louis Brandeis
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Antonin Scalia
Washington Post

The Supreme Court is poised to make us all live under Texas’ gun laws

The Supreme Court is apparently preparing to send us a message: No matter where you live, no matter what you and your neighbors feel, you’ll have to live with the idea that just about anyone who wants to will be able to carry a gun in your community. If you’ve ever said, “I’m glad I don’t live in a place where people are armed,” you may no longer have any choice.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Why are medieval weapons laws at the center of a US Supreme Court case?

In the opening scene of “The Last Duel,” the new film set in 14th-century France, a herald announces the rules for conduct at a tournament to the death. He declares that no members of the public – whatever their social background – are allowed to bring weapons to the event. This scene might seem far removed from 21st-century America. But medieval weapons laws – including a 1328 English statute prohibiting the public carry of edged weapons without royal permission – are at the center of dueling legal opinions in a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court, New York State Rifle...
LAW
ABA Journal

Supreme Court appears ready to rule against restrictions on concealed-carry permits

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared ready to strike down a New York law restricting concealed-carry gun permits during oral arguments Wednesday. A SCOTUSblog headline sums up the arguments: “Majority of court appears dubious of New York gun-control law, but justices mull narrow ruling.” Other publications covering the arguments include the New York Times, the Washington Post and Reuters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

Supreme Court to Re-Examine Second Amendment, Gun Control Rights

The Supreme Court is expected to take the bench today to discuss gun rights and the Second Amendment. This marks the first time in over a decade that justices will have to re-examine the scope of the right to bear arms in a case brought by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association. The case concerns a law in New York which governs licenses to carry concealed handguns in public for self defense and requires a resident to obtain a license to carry a concealed pistol or revolver and demonstrate that ‘proper cause’ exists for the permit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Gun Rights#U S Supreme Court
abc17news.com

Supreme Court hears arguments in major gun rights case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Supreme Court justices appear concerned a broad ruling in favor of gun rights could threaten restrictions on firearms in subways, bars, stadiums and other places where people gather. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in its biggest gun case in more than a decade. It’s a dispute over whether New York’s restrictive gun permit law violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.” The court’s 6-3 conservative majority gives gun rights advocates hope the justices will use this case to expand gun rights. New York and its allies have focused on the prospect of more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles if the court strikes down the state law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Supreme Court may have tipped its hand on blockbuster gun case

For years, cities across the country have limited who may carry a gun in public. The Supreme Court will soon decide whether these limits violate the Second Amendment. The effect could be staggering — the difference between a few hundred guns and hundreds of thousands of guns on the streets of Los Angeles, New York City or Washington.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court stakes are high this fall for law-abiding people

As the U.S. Supreme Court convenes its fall session, few cases will be more important to millions than a Second Amendment case that centers on affirming the right of Americans to protect themselves at all times, whether they are inside or outside of their homes. The court will hear arguments...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
832
Post
358K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy