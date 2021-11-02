Time to Move On from Mike Zimmer

Yes, on my last post I felt the need to address the panic freak-out urge to fire Mike Zimmer. I'm back on track now. With a couple quick side jaunts.... 1. How extremely sad, a couple stories of 1st rounders from the 2020 draft. A first round player has had so much early success in life and so much to look forward to in life. Their bodies are in top condition obviously so they have premium health. Fame. Money. Adulation. Popularity. Opportunity. A year and a half later, two of them are out of football, released by their teams for doing wrong, horribly wrong things. Jeff Gladney of the Vikings and Henry Ruggs of the Raiders. They did horrible things. Is it arrogance? Is it sheer stupidity? Is it because some people just cannot control themselves?

