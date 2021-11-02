CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Time to Move On from Mike Zimmer

By wludford
Daily Norseman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve not been on-board with the fire Mike Zimmer crowd or the blow it up crowd, but at this point the time is right for big changes in the Vikings coaching staff. The timing of mid-season or end of season isn’t as important as taking the time to evaluate the coaching...

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

Related
minnesotasportsfan.com

Mike Zimmer, Vikings Offense Continues to Prove Stefon Diggs Right

“This is a big game for us. It’s Sunday night. The world will be watching, and we want to show the world that the Vikings are not the ones to be counted out.” That is what Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to say before Sunday Night Football vs the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Limit Everson Griffen’s snaps? ‘It’s hard,’ says Vikings coach Mike Zimmer

In training camp, it was Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnam battling to start at defensive end for the Vikings on the other side of Danielle Hunter. Seven weeks later, Weatherly is in Denver and Wonnum is developing into a solid player. But it’s been Everson Griffen, unsigned after finishing last...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Andre Patterson
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Confirms Devastating Danielle Hunter Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings’ worst fears about the injury that star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter sustained on Sunday night were confirmed earlier this afternoon. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shared the news on Monday that an MRI confirmed Hunter, 27, will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The two-time Pro Bowler left in the middle of Sunday’s loss after playing just under 40 percent of the defensive snaps.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Mike Zimmer Has Officially Jumped the Shark

There’s a term in the entertainment industry for when something becomes a comically bad shell of its original self. They call it “Jumping the Shark.” It originates from the later seasons of Happy Days, when the show had run so low on ideas that they had Arthur Fonzarelli, while still wearing a leather jacket, strap on a pair of water skis and literally jump over a shark.
NFL
FanSided

5 offensive coaches the Vikings could replace Mike Zimmer with

Who are some of the top offensive minds in the NFL right now that the Minnesota Vikings should consider as a replacement for head coach Mike Zimmer?. After eight games this season, the Minnesota Vikings are 3-5, and all five of their losses have been by one score. When a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like Mike#American Football#Nfc
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Mike Zimmer Just Can’t Get Off the Hot Seat

The Minnesota Vikings are a good football team that cannot consistently win games. Every week, head coach Mike Zimmer’s team keeps a game close — no matter the level of competition — convincing onlookers that the team just needs to “fix a few things.” But like clockwork, those few things are not remedied (they’re often repeated), increasing frustration with the ballclub.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

No, Kirk Cousins is Not Saving Mike Zimmer's Job

It’s no surprise that Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer have a tense relationship. The differences have been evident in the four seasons that they have been together. However, this season those differences were amplified. From the COVID vaccine dilemma to the offensive philosophy, their disconnect has been amplified. During training camp, we learned that they had just started watching film together.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Midseason Report and Mock 2021

Good evening Everyone, hopefully we have all recovered from the embarrassment that was SNF but hey I'm here to try to back some of you away from the ledge and offer you a glimmer of hope as there is some out there. Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman status after SNF-...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Norseman

The Rundown: Player by Player Observations from Week 7 = This Time for Real!

Yes, on my last post I felt the need to address the panic freak-out urge to fire Mike Zimmer. I'm back on track now. With a couple quick side jaunts.... 1. How extremely sad, a couple stories of 1st rounders from the 2020 draft. A first round player has had so much early success in life and so much to look forward to in life. Their bodies are in top condition obviously so they have premium health. Fame. Money. Adulation. Popularity. Opportunity. A year and a half later, two of them are out of football, released by their teams for doing wrong, horribly wrong things. Jeff Gladney of the Vikings and Henry Ruggs of the Raiders. They did horrible things. Is it arrogance? Is it sheer stupidity? Is it because some people just cannot control themselves?
NFL
Post-Bulletin

Limbeck: Time for the clock to strike midnight on Zimmer

It’s time for Mike Zimmer to go. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but in the near future it’s time for the Minnesota Vikings to part ways with Zimmer. Zimmer is in his eighth season as the head coach of the Vikings and he’s had a nice little run with the club, but the NFL has passed him by and it’s time to move on.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Bigger Problem: Mike Zimmer or Klint Kubiak?

We’re now nine weeks into the 17-game 2021-22 NFL schedule and the Minnesota Vikings train is dangerously close to falling completely off the tracks. Starting 3-5 wasn’t in the purple’s preseason plans and now this team, that started the year with talent all over the roster and playoff aspirations, must decide who should take the fall for such a poor start.
NFL
chatsports.com

Mike Zimmer defends Vikings' play-calling in loss to Cowboys

On Monday afternoon Vikings coach Mike Zimmer pushed back against the notion offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak wasn't aggressive enough with downfield shots in a 20-16 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, saying, "it's just sometimes they're not working." Zimmer pointed to pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins as a big...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy