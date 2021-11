Geary County Treasurer Kathy Tremont has confirmed that she will resign, effective Feb. 1. She tells JC Post it's time for her to move on, and she hasn't been happy with the direction and leadership from the current county commission. "Even if I'm an elected official, another elected official, you just get caught up in the daily drama and unrest that exists amongst the various offices and departments in Geary County."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO