Louisiana State

Officer-involved shooting in Houma leaves one dead, LSP reports

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

HOUMA, La. ( WGNO ) — On Monday, November 1, Louisiana State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma.

State troopers report that shortly after 4 p.m., two Houma PD officers responded to a disturbance on Downtown Court, a gravel road near downtown Houma.

According to Trooper Ross Brennan, when the first officer arrived, he was charged by a man holding a screwdriver. Although the officer tried to distance himself, the man, later identified as 36-year-old Johnny McGee of Houma, continued forward. That’s when a second officer arrived.

McGee then raised his arm at one officer, screwdriver in hand. This led one officer to shoot McGee. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

The names of the officers were not released by LSP in the initial investigation reports. WGNO will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

