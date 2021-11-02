CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Rancho Milagro Hosts ‘Rise Up for Veterans’ Fundraiser

By Facebook Twitter Email Print Save
citysuntimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rancho Milagro Foundation will host a fundraiser sponsored by Lt. Col. (Ret) Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz, U.S.A.F., Veteran Vanguard Veterans, Sunday, Nov. 14, from noon to 4pm. Attendees will enjoy barbecue, live...

www.citysuntimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Republic

VFW celebrates veterans with drive-thru fundraiser

VACAVILLE — The VFW Auxiliary Post 7244 drive-thru dinner will serve up a dinner for two as a Veterans Day fundraiser. VFW Auxiliary members have partnered with Anderson Family Catering and BBQ for a menu of grilled mesquite chicken, Southwest mac n’ cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables, a green salad with balsamic vinaigrette, fresh rolls with butter, and churro cupcakes for dessert.
VACAVILLE, CA
Gretna Guide & News

Chamber to host Veterans Parade

BELLEVUE — More than 50 local companies, organizations, veterans’ groups and schools are expected to participate in this year’s Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade. Set for Nov. 6, the annual parade will be hosted by the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The event will kick off at 10 a.m., when the […]
BELLEVUE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Milagro#Charity
longislandweekly.com

Fundraiser Aids Long Island WWII Veterans Fly To Netherlands

If ex-Marine Roger Kilfoil has his way, 17 WWII Veterans will fly to the Netherlands next May to honor Dutch caretakers of a U.S. military cemetery. Kilfoil originally launched “Mission Margraten 75” in 2019, a nonprofit born from the desire of Long Island veterans to attend the May 2020 75th anniversary of the Dutch Liberation from Nazi Germany. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced Kilfoil to postpone his trip, plus the Dutch government had to cancel their liberation ceremonies. Now, however, new plans are being made for a return to the Netherlands.
LAKE SUCCESS, NY
actionnewsnow.com

Local catering company hosts fettuccini fundraiser

CHICO, Calif.- Bacio Catering is hosting a pesto fettuccini dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event was created to help the Soroptimist International of Chico. Between 11:00 a.m and 2 p.m. at Bacio Catering on 1903 Park Ave. in Chico, you can pick up a fall bistro bag. Each...
CHICO, CA
Eastern Arizona Courier

House of Hope hosting multiple fundraisers soon

The House of Hope Sober Living Home is hosting three different fundraisers next month, all to help keep the home open and providing services for people looking for a fresh start. First up, the House of Hope will soon start their Wreaths for Recovery fundraiser. This will be the third...
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
valleyjournal.net

Glacier Brewing hosts inclusion fundraiser

POLSON — On Thursday, Oct. 14, a community fundraising event was held at Glacier Brewing for Mission Mountain Enterprises. What was so special about this event, was the merging of local organizations and businesses for the cause of community inclusion. A dollar from every pint served that day was donated to Mission Mountain Enterprises. Clients of MME were able to socialize, laugh and have a cold brew with other community members. It was a great event. Thanks to Glacier Brewing and Good Grub Food Truck for good food, great beer and a lot of smiles. Cheers to many more events to come with these three great local businesses.
CHARITIES
highlandernews.com

Phoenix Center to host ‘comfort food’ fundraiser

River City Grille will be the site of a win/win evening as patrons will receive a chicken fried streak plate and a local nonprofit organization will receive the proceeds from the dinner. The Phoenix Center’s annual Comfort Food 4 Kids dinner will be held on Nov. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the restaurant, 700 1st Street in Marble Falls. The Grille will be serving up chicken fried steak plates with…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Maui News

Pukalani nonprofit to host fundraiser sale

Pukalani-based nonprofit Somos Ohana Nicaragua will sell holiday decorations, new and gently pre-owned toys and gifts, collectibles and other items from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 6 at 51 Mano Dr. in Kula. Proceeds from the sale will help the nonprofit continue to support communities in rural Nicaragua....
PUKALANI, HI
Valdosta Daily Times

Symphony Guild hosts fundraising ball

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Symphony Guild will host the A Love Boat World Cruise Gala Symphony Ball and Auction Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Valdosta Country Club. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner, dancing and auction at 7:30 p.m., guild representatives said in a statement. Tickets for...
VALDOSTA, GA
juliensjournal.com

Fundraising Professionals Hosting Annual Philanthropy Day Luncheon

Annually, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tri-State Chapter (AFPGTS) honors donors, volunteers, and fundraising professionals whose gifts of time, talent, and treasure make an impact on nonprofits in our community and celebrates the incredible impact of philanthropy in our community. Since 1986, “National Philanthropy Day” has recognized the remarkable...
DUBUQUE, IA
kciiradio.com

Brighton Fire Department Hosting Fundraiser Breakfast

The Brighton Volunteer Fire Department is firing up the kitchen for their annual breakfast event. This Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. the public is invited to the Brighton Community Room for a pancake breakfast to help raise funds for the fire department. Items on the menu include pancakes, eggs, whole hog sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits, milk, juice and coffee. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer says that the money raised will go towards the department fund to purchase equipment when necessary, “Just like every fire department you always have little things that you’re wanting. This way it doesn’t take money out of the budget. If we come up with say $1,000 and we need extra gloves or something like that, we can buy that instead of taking it out of our regular fire budget.”
BRIGHTON, IA
thebvnewspaper.com

Enactus hosting annual Canvas for a CURE fundraiser on campus

The Enactus club at St. Bonaventure University is holding its annual “Canvas for a CURE” fundraiser. Enactus is an internationally recognized nonprofit organization that partners with universities for service and development projects. Allison Lefebre, a junior business administration major, participated in the fundraiser as a freshman and is now its...
ROCHESTER, NY
Paducah Sun

Local restaurants team up for LivWell fundraiser

Six local restaurants will be donating a portion of their sales on Thursday to support LivWell Community Health Services, a Paducah-based nonprofit that provides support, education and advocacy services related to HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases and viral hepatitis. Dining Out for Life will be on Thursday at these restaurants: Artisan...
PADUCAH, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County Veterans Coalition raises $10,000 with annual fundraiser

CLARKSVILLE, TN— The Montgomery County Veterans Coalition benefited from an out of this world fundraising event that raised $10,000. The Midnight Soiree: Galactic Gala, hosted by Rochelle White with Reliant Realty, was Oct. 16. Guests were transported to another dimension to enjoy a night of dancing, food, networking, and a silent auction. The Wounded Warrior Project and Van Dyk Mortgage were the top sponsors of the Area 51 themed event.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
MyChesCo

Sappey to Host Free Breakfast for Veterans

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — State Rep. Christina Sappey is inviting veterans in the 158th district and their families to attend her annual veterans’ breakfast at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Unionville Presbyterian Church, located at 815 Wollaston Road in Kennett Square. In addition to a free, hot breakfast,...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
280living.com

Second Shift hosts Swag the Bag fundraiser

Second Shift's annual trash bag theme fundraising and awareness event is back for another year. The event reframes the traditional foster care “luggage” (trash bags) into something fun and fabulous.​. The auction began on Nov. 1 and is open until Nov. 7. The art show is open to the public...
ALABASTER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy