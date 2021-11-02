Rancho Milagro Hosts ‘Rise Up for Veterans’ Fundraiser

The Brighton Volunteer Fire Department is firing up the kitchen for their annual breakfast event. This Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. the public is invited to the Brighton Community Room for a pancake breakfast to help raise funds for the fire department. Items on the menu include pancakes, eggs, whole hog sausage, sausage gravy and biscuits, milk, juice and coffee. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer says that the money raised will go towards the department fund to purchase equipment when necessary, “Just like every fire department you always have little things that you’re wanting. This way it doesn’t take money out of the budget. If we come up with say $1,000 and we need extra gloves or something like that, we can buy that instead of taking it out of our regular fire budget.”

BRIGHTON, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO