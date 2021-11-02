Public Advised to Avoid Little Dume Beach in Malibu Due to Rock Slide

MALIBU (CNS) - A rock slide in Malibu today prompted authorities to warn the public away from a portion of Little Dume Beach due to concerns over further rock falls in the area.

The rock slide was reported about noon at a cliff edge on Little Dume Beach near the end of Cliffside Drive, east of Fernhill Drive, according to an emergency alert.

Authorities assessed the cliffside to be unstable following the rock slide and urged the public to avoid the area out of an abundance of caution.

The Malibu Public Safety Department was working with personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors and the California Department of Parks and Recreation to assess the area and determine further action, according to city authorities.

The cause of the rock slide was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.