New L.A. Chargers facility coming to El Segundo

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FV4bj_0cjcgdHx00

A 14-acre corporate headquarters and training facility for the Los Angeles Chargers is set to be built in El Segundo.

The facility – which will be constructed by Continental Development Corp. and Mar Ventures, Inc. - will be located on Nash Street.

"To be able to develop 14 acres of prime real estate -- with the proximity to LAX, SoFi Stadium, Silicon Beach, more Fortune 500 companies in the state than anywhere except San Francisco and, of course, neighbors like the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings -- it's another major step toward building a perennial contender and further rooting ourselves in the community we serve," Chargers owner and Chairman Dean Spanos said in a statement.

The main building is set to extend almost 145,000 square feet. There will also be a 3,400-square-foot elevated outdoor turf area and a two-lane lap pool for player rehabilitation.

The project – expected to be completed in spring 2024 – will go to the city’s planning commission later this month, according to the L.A. Times .

The team transferred to Los Angeles from San Diego in 2017 and they’re currently operating in Costa Mesa.

Spanos said it took four years to find the perfect place, City News Service reported.

"Good enough wasn't going to cut it. We wanted great, and we finally found it," he said.

